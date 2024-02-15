Taylor Swift regularly attended Kansas City Chiefs games during the 2023 NFL season after starting a relationship with superstar tight end Travis Kelce. She witnessed 10 of their victories from a luxury box, including all four of their wins during the playoffs on their way to a third Vince Lombardi trophy in just the past five years.

Apparently, Swift was particularly impressed by their epic, 25-22 comeback over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Following the game, she made her way down onto the field to celebrate with Kelce. According to TMZ, she was heard giving him plenty of praise as she was seemingly shocked by the way the game played out.

"You are so magical ... I've never been so proud in my life ... I can't believe you," Swift said. "How did you do that? How did you do it?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chiefs trailed the 49ers for most of the Super Bowl before eventually winning in overtime. Patrick Mahomes put together a game-tying, field goal drive at the end of regulation and followed that with a game-winning touchdown drive in overtime.

Per the new overtime rules, the Chiefs won with a touchdown on the second possession of overtime after the 49ers scored a field goal on theirs. Travis Kelce was a crucial piece to the comeback, finishing with nine receptions for 93 yards after recording just 1 yard in the first half.

All of this likely contributed to why Taylor Swift was so impressed by their accomplishments in the big game. While she had the opportunity to witness plenty of their victories, there is nothing quite like the Super Bowl, especially considering Kelce's contributions to an epic comeback.

Chiefs' record with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their relationship in the middle of the 2023 NFL season, she attended 13 of their games. Nine came during the regular season, where they posted a solid 6-3 record. She also attended all four playoff games, moving their record to 10-3 when she was in the building.

In addition to her witnessing an iconic run at another Super Bowl ring, she also got to see Kelce elevate his game during the postseason. After a relatively down year by his high standards, the tight end was his dominant self in the playoffs. He totaled 32 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns across those four games.