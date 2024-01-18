Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get $1,000,000 ring design offer from Philadelphia jeweler as engagement rumors intensify

The craze around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship continues to grow exponentially. Now there is a jeweler who is offering his services to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end if he decides to propose.

In an interview with Page Six, Steven Singer of Steven Singer Jewelers said that he is offering a $1 million custom engagement ring to the tight end. His offer comes as rumors circulate that the couple plans to get engaged in the coming months.

"I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot," Steven Singer said. "If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them."

"My daughter is an avid fan of Taylor Swift, and we admire not only her but also the values she champions. Perhaps, by presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier."

Singer acknowledged that if Travis Kelce did decide to propose using his custom-made ring, he would donate the ring cost to a charity of Kelce and Swift's choice instead.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are 'having fun together'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since the singer attended a Chiefs game at home and on the road. Kelce even flew to Argentina to watch one of "The Eras" tour shows during his team's bye week.

According to People magazine's source, the couple is very happy together and having a lot of fun exploring their relationship.

"They're having a lot of fun, but they're still seeing where it goes."

Last week, Taylor Swift attended Kelce's playoff game against the Miami Dolphins in frigid temperatures. During the game, she sat next to his mother, Donna Kelce, and cheered when they won the game.