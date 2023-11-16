Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s family set to meet during Chiefs vs Eagles Week 11 MNF game: ET Reports

Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season will be significant for Travis Kelce. He and the Kansas City Chiefs will face his brother, All-Pro center Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII showdown. The tight end is raring to bounce back after a three-catch, 14-yard performance in Frankfurt, Germany.

With the Kelce brothers at Arrowhead Stadium for this monumental clash, their parents, Donna and Ed, will be in attendance. However, it will become a massive affair because the Kelce patriarch and matriarch will meet Taylor Swift’s parents.

A family affair for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

ET Online’s Paige Gawley wrote that their parents will meet for the first time on Monday. It’s also the same day the NFL’s top two teams square off in a highly anticipated Monday Night Football encounter. Because of this, Scott Swift will be on the hot seat about which team he will support.

While Taylor Swift’s father is a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, he has spent time with Travis Kelce during her daughter’s Eras Tour in Argentina. However, Travis’ older brother couldn’t fathom seeing the former Merrill Lynch stockbroker wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard.

In a recent episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce pleaded with Scott Swift not to change allegiances and resist his brother’s “devilish good looks.” Meanwhile, the younger Kelce shared he might have persuaded Swift over dinner.

Conversely, the 12-time Grammy Award winner has spent time with Donna Kelce, especially during Chiefs games. In return, Kelce called Swift an exceptionally talented person after seeing “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in a movie theater. Ed Kelce also supports Swift, calling her a down-to-earth and genuine person.

While their parents will meet, it’s still uncertain if Swift herself will be at the game. The Chiefs-Eagles battle will be on November 20th, a day after her third and final concert for the Eras Tour’s Rio de Janeiro leg.

As Travis flew to Argentina during their bye week, Jason joined the Thursday Night Football broadcast panel for an interview. However, he did not divulge additional details about his brother because he's no longer sharing updates, possibly because Jason hinted about Travis' relationship.

Struggles hounding Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s squads

The Eagles and the Chiefs have their respective flaws despite having the league’s best records leading into their Week 11 affair. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs have struggled to put points on the board.

While they defeated the Miami Dolphins in Germany, they scored only 21 points. Make that 30 points in their last two games after adding their Week 8 road game output versus the Denver Broncos.

Through ten weeks, the Chiefs are averaging 23.1 points per game, 13th in the league. That’s significantly lower than their league-leading 29.2 average last season. Conversely, Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles have no problems putting up points, ranking third at 28 per game.

However, their pass defense is struggling, giving up 257 yards per game, the fifth-worst rate through ten weeks. While they won against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, Dak Prescott had 29 completions for 374 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.