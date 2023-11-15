Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid's stamp of approval: ET Report

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship is continuing to gain steam, with the families of both parties already being supportive of it. Now two of the pop star's closest friends, veteran actress/musician Selena Gomez and supermodel Gigi Hadid, have joined in.

On Tuesday, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship seems to have mended the rift between Gomez and Hadid, and that they are fully behind the couple.

"Selena and Gigi both love Taylor and Travis together. Selena and Gigi are in a good spot and have put any past drama behind them. They have both moved on," the source said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Selena thinks this relationship is the real deal for Taylor. She is a big supporter of her and Travis. Selena and Gigi see how respectful Travis is of Taylor and that he treats her like a queen. They are happy for both of them."

Furthermore, the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end has become something of a hit with both Swift and her inner circle.

"So far Travis has proven to be caring, honest, and thoughtful. He’s a good listener and communicator, takes her feelings into consideration, puts his family first, and also respects her passion for what she does," the source added.

"The feelings between them are very mutual. They share a connection and understanding of each other personally and professionally, which makes things work well."

Antoni Porowski also approves of Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship

As it turns out, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are not the only new ones to show their support for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as a couple.

During a dinner party hosted last week by travel tech company Expedia Group, PEOPLE briefed chef and television personality Antoni Porowski about the pop star's relationship with the tight end. He said that he was "very supportive":

"I couldn't be happier. I'm very supportive. She's an incredible, formidable woman who's managing to tour the world over. My hopes for them as a couple are that they just that they continue to be really happy and to enjoy this moment and all the future moments to come," Porowski said.

Porowski also revealed his fandom for the Kansas City Chiefs, having built rapport with the Missouri metropolis after filming episodes of his Netflix series Queer Eye there. He said:

"I got to really get to know Kansas City. We were there in the beginning of the pandemic and I ended up staying four months there and then coming back."

He was among the entourage Swift brought with her to the Chiefs' 23-20 win against the New York Jets one and a half months ago.