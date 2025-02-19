Taylor Swift will support Travis Kelce irrespective of his retirement decision: Report

Travis Kelce has had a highly successful career playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, rumors about his potential retirement have been circulating.

According to The Athletic, the Chiefs have given him a deadline of March 14 to decide whether he will continue playing or retire from the game.

While Kelce still has time to make his decision, Taylor Swift has reportedly shared her thoughts on the speculation. As per Cosmopolitan, the pop star has stated that she will "support him either way."

Taylor Swift has been a constant supporter of Travis Kelce since their relationship became public in 2023. She has frequently attended Chiefs games, cheering for the star tight end. She was even present at Super Bowl 59.

At this year's NFL championship game, Kelce and the Chiefs aimed to make history by becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. However, it was not their day, and the team ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl loss has seemingly postponed Kelce's retirement plans. Addressing the speculation, he discussed his future on the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The tight end acknowledged that he would take some time to figure out his next steps. Speaking about his retirement, Kelce said (via Cosmopolitan):

“I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions. I'm gonna take some time to figure it out. And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's a wholehearted decision. I'm not half-a*sing it, and I'm fully here for them.”

Travis Kelce has been playing for the Chiefs since 2013. During his tenure, he has won three Super Bowls (LIV, LVII and LVIII).

NFL analyst discusses Travis Kelce’s future

In a recent episode of "The Breakfast Ball," NFL analyst Mark Schlereth shared his thoughts on Kelce’s potential retirement. He said (via Athlon Sports):

"If you took Travis Kelce and essentially made him a situational player, took some pressure off of him and say, 'We're going to use you in these packages, you know, red zone, third downs, and all those things, when we can get into two-tights and want to spread people in that formation,' he's a guy who certainly can adjust that way."

Throughout his 11-season NFL career, Travis Kelce has had an exceptional run, with his best season coming in 2020 when he recorded 1,416 receiving yards. Over his career, he has accumulated a total of 12,151 receiving yards along with 77 touchdowns.

