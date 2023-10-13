Taylor Swift wins hearts with generous donation to Kansas City-based non-profit: Report

Taylor Swift is back at the Arrowhead Stadium for Kansas City Chiefs' Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos after missing the game last week at Minnesota Vikings. Her re-appearance this week to watch Travis Kelce and his team means more fodder for the rumor mills already working in overdrive.

But that does not mean she has been not endearing herself to the Kansas City populace. In fact, her love story with them has been ongoing for three months now.

Back in July, the pop star did two sold-out shows at Arrowhead. Afterward, she announced via her team that she would be making a donation to the nonprofit group, Harvesters.

In a recent feature for the Kansas City Star, communication director Sara Biles recalled:

“We were quite surprised.”

But despite a Facebook post, the development mostly went relatively unnoticed until rumors of Swift dating Kelce emerged. As it would transpire, the star tight end himself had made a donation three years ago:

Biles is now excited at the prospect of having Swift appear in person:

“You know, Harvesters is really close to Arrowhead. We’d be enchanted to have her come by for a visit if she ever wanted to learn more about what we do and the impact of her donation.

“Or, if she wanted to support the Chiefs Kingdom food drive which happens at the game on New Year’s Eve and supports Harvesters, we’d be forever and always grateful. NYE seems like a good game for her to attend, doesn’t it?”

Travis Kelce's latest comments on dealing with the media amid Taylor Swift rumors

Back on October 8, Taylor Swift was nowhere to be seen as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

But even without her in attendance, Travis Kelce had an inspired performance despite an ankle injury, catching a touchdown after briefly resting.

During a practice conference before that game, he said that he came to terms with the increased media attention that being linked to the pop star entailed:

“We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place. But at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

Beyond that, however, the tight end declined to reveal more details.