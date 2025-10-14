  • home icon
  "Taylor Swift wrote a song about his sexual prowess": Bill Simmons debuts new nickname for Travis Kelce after "Life of a Showgirl" album's hit

"Taylor Swift wrote a song about his sexual prowess": Bill Simmons debuts new nickname for Travis Kelce after "Life of a Showgirl" album's hit

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 14, 2025 12:09 GMT
Bill Simmons debuts new nickname for Travis Kelce after &quot;Life of a Showgirl&quot; album
Bill Simmons debuts new nickname for Travis Kelce after "Life of a Showgirl" album's hit (Image source - Getty)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's fiancee Taylor Swift has been in the news since her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, debuted at the start of the month.

The ninth song of her album titled Wood has been in the spotlight for its suggestive lyrics. The Ringer's Bill Simmons talked about the lyrics on his podcast and dropped a new nickname for the Chiefs star.

"I made a lot of jokes during the game about Travis Kelce," Simmons said. "It's a little bit of a deep cut on the Taylor Swift album, but it was a very controversial song and the album called Wood, which people thought was about Travis Kelce's healthy manhood.
"So we were just calling him Wood the whole game, and it was very enjoyable. I was like, 'Mahomes, get it to Wood.' It clearly should be his nickname. She wrote this whole gushing love song about his sexual prowess like he should just be Travis 'Wood' Kelsey."

While the song has stirred controversy because of iitslyrics, Taylor Swift didn't intend it to be like that when she started recording the song.

"I brought this into the studio and I was like, ‘I wanna sort of do a throwback kind of timeless sounding song,’” Swift said. “It really started out in a very innocent place! I don’t know what happened, man, once I got in there, we started vibing, and I don’t know.”

Swift's album made history after selling 3,479,500 copies in the first week of iitsrelease, breaking the record set by Adele in 2015 after her “25" sold 3.378 million copies in its first week.

Travis Kelce give his nod to fincee Taylor Swift's song with his pre-game outfit

Travis Kelce seemingly gave a nod to his fiancee's song about him ahead of the Chiefs' Week 6 clash against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Pro Bowl tight end went with a lumberjack look as his pre-game outfit.

Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night to cheer for Kelce. It was her public appearance at an NFL game this season and she was at the game alongside Kelce's family and WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Chaitanya Prakash

