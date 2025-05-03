TE Austin Hooper sets tone for Patriots' new era after reuniting with Mike Vrabel

New England Patriots star Austin Hooper is eager to work with Mike Vrabel again. The tight end spent one year under Vrabel in 2022 while coaching the Tennessee Titans.
On Wednesday, Hooper said he plans to help his New England teammates adjust to Vrabel's system.
"It was different the first time. I'm not speaking outside the family here -- a very strong personality, a guy who's played before, a guy who taught me a lot, and at first, it was a tougher transition," Hooper said, via Boston.com. "It was my first time being around a head coach in that style.
"By the way, please don't take that the wrong way. You should like your boss to demand a lot of you. So, it was the first time being with a defensive-style head coach. So there was a little transition."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
During the 2022 season, Vrabel and Hooper helped the Titans finish second in the AFC South with a 7-10 record. However, Tennessee failed to qualify for the playoffs.
Vrabel compiled a 54-45 record during his six years with the Titans. He led the team to the AFC championship game in 2019.
The Patriots announced Vrabel as their new coach on Jan. 15 this year. He returns to the team after having three Super Bowls with New England as a linebacker.
Vrabel and Hooper will look to get the Patriots into the postseason in their first year together at the franchise.
Austin Hooper re-signed with Patriots on a one-year contract for 2025 season
According to reports, Austin Hooper re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year, $5 million deal for the 2025 season. The contract includes a maximum value of $7 million and $4 million in guaranteed money for the TE entering his 10th year in the NFL.
In the 2024 season, Hooper had 45 receptions for 476 yards and three touchdowns. He formed a strong partnership with quarterback Drake Maye, but the Pats finished with a dismal 5-12 record.
In 2016, the Atlanta Falcons drafted Hooper in the third round. He earned two Pro Bowl selections with them before signing for the Cleveland Browns in 2020. Hooper also had one-year stints with the Titans (2022) and Las Vegas Raiders (2023).
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.