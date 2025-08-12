“Teaching Shedeur Sanders great things”: NFL fans react as Myles Garrett gets slapped with speeding ticket for going 100 MPH in Cleveland

Myles Garrett has worked hard to rehabilitate his image ever since his notorious 2019 helmet attack on Mason Rudolph, but he is not perfect. On Monday, the Cleveland Browns' star edge rusher was revealed to have been pulled over during the weekend for speeding.

Ad

Police documents state that he had been stopped at around 2:01 am in the suburb of Strongsville, Ohio after going 100 mph in a 60-mph zone onboatd his gray Ferrari. A $250 fine was imposed on him, which he must pay if he wishes to avoid a court hearing on Thursday:

MLFootball @_MLFootball 🚨JUST IN: #Browns star Myles Garrett was stopped near Cleveland by police at 2:01 a.m. for going over 40 MILES PER HOUR and received a ticket. Garret was clocked on radar at 100 mph in a 60 mph zone. This is reportedly Garrett’s SEVENTH road-related incident in Cleveland.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There was much dismay over the incident:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mayeniac @PLison33685 @_MLFootball @Reflog_18 @Gbush91 @brownsfanuk @NickPedone12 @grant_puskar_ Teaching Shedeur great things.

Ad

"Strip his license, drop from the NFL and sentence his entire family to 1 year hard labor camp," one demanded.

"Football players never gonna beat the stupid idiot allegations," another lamented.

"Cleveland is the city of bad drivers and even worse sports franchises," another groaned.

"Boy worth 9 figures get a driver man," one implored.

"I bet you Andrew Berry don’t say (expletive) to that (expletive) about it," another guaranteed.

Ad

A spokesperson for the Browns notified ESPN of the organization's awareness of the incident.

Interestingly enough, Garrett does not have an Ohio driver's license, instead having one from Texas, where he was born and raised.

Myles Garrett's speedign history, explained

As it turns out, however, this is not the first time Myles Garrett ahs been cited for speeding.

Back in 2022, he totaled his Porsche in a single-car accident in Sharon Township, causing injuries to himself and a female passenger. WKYC, NBC's Cleveland-area affiliate, subsequently initiated an investigation that discovered at least seven past instances of him speeding ever since he joined the Browns in 2017 as the first overall pick.

Ad

His first incidents occurred in 2018 - the same year he broke out as a first-time Pro Bowler. One each happened in Strongsville, North Olmsted, and Delaware County, and he was also cited twice for driving with faulty parts.

In 2019, Garrett was flagged for doing 91 in a 60-mph zone of Interstate 71 onboard his Porsche. He was fined $302.

He did it again in May 2020, doing 100 in a 65-mph zone at Interstate 77 in Summt County, was fined $308, and agreed to plead guilty to speeding in exchange for other charges against him being dropped. Two more final incidents happened in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.