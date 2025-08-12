“Teaching Shedeur Sanders great things”: NFL fans react as Myles Garrett gets slapped with speeding ticket for going 100 MPH in Cleveland

Myles Garrett has worked hard to rehabilitate his image ever since his notorious 2019 helmet attack on Mason Rudolph, but he is not perfect. On Monday, the Cleveland Browns' star edge rusher was revealed to have been pulled over during the weekend for speeding.
Police documents state that he had been stopped at around 2:01 am in the suburb of Strongsville, Ohio after going 100 mph in a 60-mph zone onboatd his gray Ferrari. A $250 fine was imposed on him, which he must pay if he wishes to avoid a court hearing on Thursday:
There was much dismay over the incident:
"Strip his license, drop from the NFL and sentence his entire family to 1 year hard labor camp," one demanded.
"Football players never gonna beat the stupid idiot allegations," another lamented.
"Cleveland is the city of bad drivers and even worse sports franchises," another groaned.
"Boy worth 9 figures get a driver man," one implored.
"I bet you Andrew Berry don’t say (expletive) to that (expletive) about it," another guaranteed.
A spokesperson for the Browns notified ESPN of the organization's awareness of the incident.
Interestingly enough, Garrett does not have an Ohio driver's license, instead having one from Texas, where he was born and raised.
Myles Garrett's speedign history, explained
As it turns out, however, this is not the first time Myles Garrett ahs been cited for speeding.
Back in 2022, he totaled his Porsche in a single-car accident in Sharon Township, causing injuries to himself and a female passenger. WKYC, NBC's Cleveland-area affiliate, subsequently initiated an investigation that discovered at least seven past instances of him speeding ever since he joined the Browns in 2017 as the first overall pick.
His first incidents occurred in 2018 - the same year he broke out as a first-time Pro Bowler. One each happened in Strongsville, North Olmsted, and Delaware County, and he was also cited twice for driving with faulty parts.
In 2019, Garrett was flagged for doing 91 in a 60-mph zone of Interstate 71 onboard his Porsche. He was fined $302.
He did it again in May 2020, doing 100 in a 65-mph zone at Interstate 77 in Summt County, was fined $308, and agreed to plead guilty to speeding in exchange for other charges against him being dropped. Two more final incidents happened in 2021.
