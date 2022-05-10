×
"Team Hank" - Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and other NFL stars tweet in support of Barstool Sports' Hank Lockwood

Julian Edelman, Tom Brady, Ria Ciuffo, and Hank Lockwood | Image Credit: Twitter/@BarstoolRia
Modified May 10, 2022 07:23 AM IST
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman had each other's backs during their time together on the field playing for the New England Patriots and off it. The duo is currently unified in their support for Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast producer Hank Lockwood.

Lockwood was engulfed in online drama after a Reddit post revealed that his ex-girlfriend and co-host of Barstool Sports’ Chicks in the Office podcast, Maria Ciuffo, was secretly dating fellow Barstool Sports employee Marty Mush. The photo was then shared on Twitter:

Ria & Marty Mush?????? #ThisLeague https://t.co/tuxSwHTQ7t

Edelman tweeted:

"#TeamHank"
#TeamHank

Brady quoted retweeted Edelman’s post and wrote:

"Cosign. #DefendTheWall"
Cosign. #DefendTheWall twitter.com/Edelman11/stat…

Lockwood, a Boston-native and lifelong Patriots fan, was understandably dumbfounded after receiving support from the GOAT. He wrote:

"Not sure if this is f****d up to say but this legit makes everything worth it and all the bad feelings go away. I hope everyone takes it easy on Ria and Mush and they live happily ever after. I have the GREATEST QB TO EVER WALK THE PLANET(!!)in my corner and that’s enough for me."
Not sure if this is fucked up to say but this legit makes everything worth it and all the bad feelings go away. I hope everyone takes it easy on Ria and Mush and they live happily ever after. I have the GREATEST QB TO EVER WALK THE PLANET(!!)in my corner and that’s enough for me twitter.com/tombrady/statu…

Free-agent linebacker Will Compton also followed suit in supporting Lockwood, tweeting:

"#TeamHank"
#TeamHank https://t.co/rzk5x0uOlq

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chase Winowich also tweeted out in solidarity with Lockwood, writing:

"Team Hank"
Team Hank

What is #TeamHank?

As mentioned above, Mush and Ciuffo’s relationship was outed online yesterday, much to the ire of Barstool Sports’ passionate fanbase. Most of the abuse online was targeted towards Mush as he worked closely with Lockwood while secretly dating the producer’s ex-girlfriend of four years.

Mush and Ciuffo have reportedly been dating since January. However, Lockwood revealed that Marty had only spoken about the relationship with him after the news leaked online.

He wrote:

"I told @BarstoolRia a month ago that my issue was pretty much entirely with her and what I felt were disrespectful actions towards me after dating for 4 years but that I would have zero problem talking to Marty. He never reached out until yesterday morning"
I told @BarstoolRia a month ago that my issue was pretty much entirely with her and what I felt were disrespectful actions towards me after dating for 4 years but that I would have zero problem talking to Marty. He never reached out until yesterday morning twitter.com/vivalastool/st…

Mush and Ciuffo both addressed the situation today. The podcast co-host sent out a series of tweets explaining her side of the story. She wrote:

"I wasn’t going to tweet & just talk about it on cito but I have to say at the end of the day I don’t regret any decision that I made and I am going to continue being happy. I called Hank and told him and he said he really had no problem with Marty and that his problem was with me which I completely understood. None of this twitter noise means anything to me. I understand I’m going to get shit on and I don’t feel bad for myself at all but I’m also not going to be miserable either"
I wasn’t going to tweet & just talk about it on cito but I have to say at the end of the day I don’t regret any decision that I made and I am going to continue being happy. I called Hank and told him and he said he really had no problem with Marty and that his problem was with me
which I completely understood. None of this twitter noise means anything to me. I understand I’m going to get shit on and I don’t feel bad for myself at all but I’m also not going to be miserable either

Mush addressed the sticky situation during his appearance on Barstool Sports’ Marty, Jerry, and Terry podcast:

👀 The tea is spilling on @martyjerryterry @hen_ease @martymush https://t.co/QBmMv3davh

The situation had people online picking sides, primarily Lockwood’s, and tweeted #TeamHank, supporting the producer.

Brady and Edelman's history with Barstool Sports

Brady and Edelman have often engaged online with Barstool Sports’ content, especially with the company’s founder Dave Portnoy.

This is such a diabolical move that now I’m in a mental pretzel @TomBrady https://t.co/QKRClV74bP

Portnoy, also a Boston-native and Patriots fan, and Lockwood were arrested for protesting Brady's innocence at NFL headquarters during the Deflategate saga. Barstool released a documentary about the incident, which starred Edelman, who said the quarterback was astonished by their actions. You can watch it here:

youtube-cover
Brady, Edelman, and other NFL stars picking a side in the online drama is surprising, but it speaks volumes about Barstool’s reach and reputation among NFL stars.

