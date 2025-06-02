"Teammates are solidly behind him": NFL insider drops concerning news for Kirk Cousins as Falcons move to Michael Penix Jr

Kirk Cousins had a disastrous first season with the Atlanta Falcons last year, something that has firmly established the former Vikings starter as the backup QB in Atlanta moving forward.

Despite Cousins signing a major contract last offseason in Atlanta, the Falcons decided to select Michael Penix Jr. No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, a move that now looks extremely smart given how bad Cousins performed last year.

Sports Illustrated NFL analyst Albert Breer recently discussed some of the latest NFL news in an article on Monday and highlighted some of the things he was hearing with the Falcons QB situation. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"The focus with the Atlanta Falcons is squarely on developing Michael Penix Jr.... Quietly, the pieces of an offense to best fit Penix are being put together—in a way they couldn’t have been last year with Atlanta locked into having Cousins under center."

Breer also made clear that the Falcons players were firmly behind Penix as the starting QB moving forward.

"His teammates are solidly behind him [Michael Penix Jr.]. Because he’s proven to be so football smart, the coaches believe in him. And while the Cousins situation is still hovering, it’s sort of become an out-of-sight, out-of-mind thing for the people inside. The veteran’s been around less than a handful of time this spring, as I’ve heard it, and has effectively blended in with the wallpaper when he has been in the building." Breer said.

What do the comments mean for Kirk Cousins' future in the NFL?

If the reports are accurate, Penix will unquestionably be starting for the Falcons in Week 1 of the upcoming 2025 campaign. With a scheme that is being tailored to promote the strengths of Penix and a talented offensive unit that features RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London, and TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta has the ability to compete for the NFC South division championship and the playoffs in 2025.

Meanwhile, for Cousins, there is a very real chance that his starting days in the NFL are behind him. After suffering a torn achilles tendon in 2023, Cousins has not looked like the same player at all, struggling with accuracy, power, decision making, and mobility.

In 2024, Cousins finished the campaign with 3,508 passing yards, 18 total touchdowns, and 16 interceptions before he was benched in favor of Penix.

