“Teams are incorrectly scared of Shedeur” - ESPN analyst speculates Giants passing on Colorado QB for Jaxson Dart

ESPN radio host Evan Cohen won't be shocked if Jaxson Dart is the second quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. That would put Dart ahead of Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller Shedeur Sanders.

Dart has been climbing up analysts' draft boards after his stellar performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The Ole Miss Rebel wrapped up a senior campaign in which he threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. Now, he's snuck into first-round projections as the third quarterback analysts believe will be selected in the first 32 picks.

On Thursday's episode of ESPN's "Unsportsmanlike," Cohen said:

"If you told me Jaxson Dart ended up going No. 3 overall to the Giants, I would believe it. I'll go one step further if you told me Dart was the second quarterback drafted in the NFL draft. I would believe it. I'm not saying he should be. I think teams are incorrectly scared of Shedeur, and there's literally nothing he presents that's scary."

As for Sanders, although he is ranked alongside Cam Ward as the best available quarterback in the draft, his stock has been slipping after team interviews during the combine, in which reports questioning his character have come to light.

How will the quarterback carousel play out in the 2025 NFL draft?

There were already questions as to who would be selected first in the draft between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. With Ward seemingly taking the top spot amongst most analysts' boards, Sanders has still always been expected to go within one to three picks after Ward. Now, with the emergence of Jaxson Dart as a late first-round projection, perhaps that could change on draft night.

Dart has been steadily climbing up teams' draft boards to the point where he's being heavily discussed as a potential pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21st overall. That would put him in a situation in which he'd be throwing to DK Metcalf and George Pickens. Not a bad situation for a rookie to be in.

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Of course, with the doubt now looming over Sanders' stock and Dart continuing to rise up boards, perhaps Cohen has a point in his belief that Dart could be selected ahead of him. The 2025 NFL draft goes down live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

