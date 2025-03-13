"Tear apart your opponents" - Cooper Kupp's wife Anna makes feelings known after Rams release star WR

Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna, reacted to the shocking release of the wide receiver from the Rams after they struggled to get a trade partner for the NFL star. On Wednesday, the Washington-born wide receiver was officially released from the team he was with since 2017.

Anna Kupp reacted to the heart-wrenching decision by sharing a post on her Instagram story. She opened up with a heartfelt message for the wide receiver, speaking about the strength and hard work of her husband while also reflecting with confidence that he would be best wherever he lands next.

"People want to be better because of who you are and how you conduct your business," Anna wrote.

"The joy and passion you exude in your preparation and your execution is contagious. I am so excited for the impact you will have in these coming years. The relationships waiting for you. And for you to continue to tear apart your opponents. To the moon, my king."

Still from Cooper Kupp's wife Anna's Instagram story/@annamariekupp

The Rams have different plans for the upcoming season. While they have released Cooper Kupp, they have signed a deal with Davante Adams.

Cooper Kupp pens a heartfelt goodbye message for the Rams

Cooper Kupp bid adieu to the team with a sweet message on his Instagram handle. He posted a heartfelt video highlighting some memorable moments with the team, from his selection to winning the prestigious Super Bowl LVI and other cherished memories from the last eight years.

"That is what makes the ending of these last eight years so difficult," Kupp wrote. "It’s the ending of something we have enjoyed building with you. Thank you for these shared moments. Thank you LA for welcoming my family with open arms and allowing us to grow here."

Kupp enjoyed his best season with the Rams in 2021. He had 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season back then, compared to only 710 receiving yards the previous season. Now that his time with the Rams is over, fans are eager to see what comes next for the 31-year-old NFL star.

