Teddy Bridgewater injury: How long will Broncos QB be out for?

Due to a concussion, the Denver Broncos ruled quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out at halftime of the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens punished Bridgewater during the first 30 minutes of the game. The defense hit Bridgewater five times, including two sacks. The Ravens also tackled Bridgewater once in his lone run for a gain of two yards.

Bridgewater left the game with 16 passes attempted, seven completed for 65 yards, 4.1 yards on average per pass, one touchdown and a 76.3 passer rating. The two sacks caused him a loss of 15 yards.

Drew Lock entered the game to replace Bridgewater and attempted 21 passes, completing 12 for 113 yards, one interception and a passer rating of 52.3. Lock was sacked three times for a loss of 15 yards. The QB#2 did not attempt any runs.

When will Bridgewater be back

Concussions are tricky injuries because each one is different. It is impossible to know how long a player will be out.

The NFL is enforcing stricter rules every year to ensure players' health. Before returning to the game, Bridgewater will have to undergo a five-step process before he is allowed to take the field again:

The first step involves resting and limiting activities that may increase or worsen symptoms. The player may do stretching and balance activities. Doctors will only clear the player to go to the next phase if he does not exhibit signs of a concussion.

Phase two involves the gradual start of an aerobic exercise program. The player must show that he can engage in cardiovascular exercise without aggravating his symptoms.

In phase three, the player will engage in exercises that begin to mimic football-specific activities. He may also undergo supervised strength training.

In the fourth phase, the player may participate in club-based, non-contact training drills. These include throwing, catching, and running.

The fifth and final phase involves taking part in full football practice with full contact. Once the player has thoroughly practiced, the team physician will clear the player.

After being cleared by the team's physician, the Independent Neurological Consultant must examine the player. If the INC clears the player, he will be allowed to play in the next game.

Bridgwater has a long path back before playing or even practicing again. But every concussion is unique. As of today, it is impossible to know if Bridgewater will play next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

If Bridgewater is unable to go, backup quarterback Drew Lock will suit up against the black and gold.

