"Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he's gangsta" - Teddy Bridgewater wants NFL players to be better role models to kids

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has called on his fellow NFL players to be better role models for kids. In an age where children look up to their favorite athletes for inspiration and guidance, some players don't exactly carry themselves in the best light.

While some athletes don't want to be role models, the fact is that they are whether they like it or not. Their every move is watched by children and sometimes even mimicked too. This makes it tough on parents if the player they are watching is steeped in controversy.

Teddy Bridgewater took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts. Here's what he wrote:

"Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he's gangsta. You went to school, attended those classes and even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that's on that but remaining 98.5% are only "football tough"..."

An interesting take from the 29-year-old quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater now plays for the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins back in March. The quarterback's deal is reportedly worth up to $10m for the season and he will serve as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Now with his fifth team, Bridgewater will be looking to put his best foot forward. Having been with the Denver Broncos last season, Bridgewater was solid enough, going 7-7 in his 14 games. He threw for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

We saw Tua Tagovailoa miss games in his first two seasons and with Teddy Bridgewater waiting in the wings, head coach Mike McDaniel has a good quarterback room heading into the new NFL season. Bridgewater himself is no stranger to injuries, having suffered a torn ACL and a dislocated knee while with the Minnesota VIkings.

For the most part, Bridgewater has been relatively successful wherever he has gone, minus his stint in Carolina (4-11 through 15 games). His has been a case of tremendous talent held back by injury. Before signing for Miami, he played for the Vikings (2014-17), New Orleans Saints (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2020) and the Denver Broncos (2021).

Despite being a talented and dependable quarterback, Miami fans will be hoping that he doesn't see much playing time in 2022.

