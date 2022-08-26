"It would sound like an 8-year-old boy just complaining and you’re trying to get the team fired up at the same time" - Tedy Bruschi remembers Tom Brady as Patriots' irritating little brother'

It's been a Tom Brady-heavy few weeks in NFL news circles, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has returned to training camp.

His absence was for a family vacation in the Bahamas, rather than any of the crazy theories that circulated (one of which involved The Masked Singer). Brady has made headlines again, albeit through no fault of hs own. This time, thanks to a little tidbit from former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi.

On the Games With Names podcast, Bruschi shared a story about Brady's time with the Patriots. This was back when Brady was simply a scout team quarterback.

Bruschi spoke to former Patriots star Julian Edelman, who himself asked Bruschi for an early Tom Brady story. Here's what Bruschi said:

“People just see him, I don’t know, you used the term ‘celebrity quarterback’ and that’s what he turned into and that’s great and everything.”

He continued:

“But he used to really play the little brother role, the really irritating little brother role in terms of scout team quarterback, always talking about what he could do and always talking trash during two-minute situations.”

But that's not all. Back when he was a mere mortal, Brady was seemingly a baby-faced quarterback who sounded like a child:

“His voice would get so high. And it would sound like an 8-year-old boy just complaining and you’re trying to get the team fired up at the same time. It was really comical. That’s how we saw him to start.”

There's a lesson in this story. It's not where you come from, it's what you become, that's important. Tom Brady has become an all-conquering NFL hero.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman's all-conquering time in New England

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

By the time Julian Edelman was drafted by the Patriots in 2009, Brady had already shown the league what he was made of. Even though he was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, he took the league by storm. He racked up three Super Bowl rings before Edelman came to town.

Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz



Tom Brady to Julian Edelman.



Appreciation post for one of my favorite QB/WR connections of all time.Tom Brady to Julian Edelman. Appreciation post for one of my favorite QB/WR connections of all time. Tom Brady to Julian Edelman. 🏆 https://t.co/i1dv9xxrKF

With the star wide receiver in tow, Brady ended up with three more Super Bowl rings before departing for Tampa Bay. In the same discussion, Edelman shared his experience of Tom Brady:

“I saw a completely different version of that. He was 34 by that time and I saw the development of the celebrity quarterback and I became the little annoying brother that used to piss him off. That’s where that transitioned in.”

Edelman and Brady went on to win three Super Bowls together and were prolific in the postseason. Edelman is second only to Jerry Rice in both career postseason receiving yards (1,442) and receptions (118). Edelman also won the MVP in Super Bowl 53.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Games with Names podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

