Tee Higgins franchise tag price: Exploring Bengals WR’s potential salary for 2025 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals have an important choice to make about wide receiver Tee Higgins. Starting Tuesday, they can either sign him to a long-term contract or use the franchise tag to keep him for one more year at $26.2 million. They have until March 4 to decide.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero says the Bengals want to reach a long-term deal with Higgins. But if they can’t agree, they might tag him for a second year, increasing his salary by 120% from last season.

If they use the franchise tag, Higgins will stay with the team for 2025, but they can still negotiate a longer contract until July 15. If no deal is made by then, Higgins will play under the one-year tag.

This decision is even more critical because the Bengals are also working on a new contract for their top receiver, Ja’Marr Chase. Quarterback Joe Burrow wants to keep his top targets, so the team must manage their money wisely.

How does the NFL franchise tag work?

NFL teams don’t want to lose their best players to free agency. To keep them, they use the franchise tag — a one-year contract that pays the player based on the highest salaries at their position. This gives the team more time to work out a long-term deal. There are three types of franchise tags, each with different rules:

The exclusive franchise tag means the player cannot talk to other teams. Their salary is based on the higher of two amounts: the average of the top five salaries at their position this season or 120% of their previous salary. This tag gives the team full control, but it is expensive.

The non-exclusive franchise tag allows players to negotiate with other teams. Their salary is based on the higher average of the top five salaries at their position over the last five years or 120% of their previous salary. If another team offers a contract, the original team can match the offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

The transition tag also lets the player negotiate with other teams. Their salary is based on the average of the top ten salaries at their position. The original team can match any offer, but if they choose not to, they get no compensation when the player leaves.

NFL players who might get franchise tag in 2025 besides Tee Higgins

While Tee Higgins has been a big name in the franchise tag discussion, he’s not the only one who could receive the tag. Many other top players might also get tagged to keep them on their current teams for another season.

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs DT: He has been a key part of their defense, and the Chiefs may use the franchise tag to keep him while they work on a long-term deal.

Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety: Winfield has become one of the best defensive backs in the league, and the Buccaneers may tag him to keep their defense strong.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys WR: Jerry Jones' team also has a big decision to make with their best wide receiver. If they can’t agree on a new contract, they might use the franchise tag to ensure quarterback Dak Prescott keeps his top target.

Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens LB: Ravens could consider tagging their talented linebacker. He had a great season next to Roquan Smith, and the Ravens may want to keep him from leaving in free agency.

