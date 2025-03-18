Tee Higgins' mom delivers 3-word verdict on Bengals extending Ja'Marr Chase and keeping Joe Burrow-led offense together

Tee Higgins' mother Lady Stewart exhibited her excitement after her son signed a four-year, $115 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The team also extended Higgins' fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase on a blockbuster extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Ad

Since Higgins and Chase are on course to continue working with Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals Graphic X account uploaded a picture with the three offensive stars, flaunting their lucrative deals. Even Stewart joined in to celebrate with a three-worded message in response to the graphic.

"Aye Aye Aye," Stewart tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Bengals finished the 2024 season with a winning 9-8 record, ending third in the AFC North. However, it wasn't enough for Cincinnati to make the playoffs.

Some then questioned the team's ambitions concerning the contracts of Cincinnati's star players heading into the offseason. However, with extensions for their superstar wideouts, the Bengals offense appears to have a good shape to it for the next few years.

The issue that Cincinnati will face now is extending deals for some of its defensive superstars, including Trey Hendrickson. As per Spotrac, the Bengals have $26.8 million remaining in salary cap space for 2025.

Ad

Hendrickson who will enter the final year of his Bengals contract next season, reportedly wants a deal that will earn him over $30 million per year.

It will be interesting to see how the Bengals manage the rest of their transactions for this offseason.

Tee Higgins was signed on franchise tag before signing new Bengals contract extension

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins - Source: Getty

Earlier this month, the Bengals announced that they planned to use the franchise tag on Tee Higgins for the second season in a row. However, the two parties eventually hit a middle ground to negotiate an extension.

In the 2024 NFL season, Higgins recorded 73 catches for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns for the Bengals. He achieved those numbers while playing in 12 games, after suffering a setback with a hamstring injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.