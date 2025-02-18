Tee Higgins' mom drops cryptic 2-word NSFW message after Bengals reportedly plan on franchise tagging star WR

Tee Higgins might remain a Cincinnati Bengal after all. On Monday, Sports Illustrated's James Rapien revealed that the organization was planning to use the franchise tag on him for the second straight time in his career. The window to use such a contractual device begins at 4 pm ET tomorrow and will last until 4 pm on March 4, also a Tuesday.

The five-year wideout's mother Lady Stewart was not exactly the biggest supporter of the impending decision, calling out the organization for its purported stinginess:

Rapien, however, sees a different outcome to this. His belief is that Higgins, who had a rebound performance with 109 catches for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns, will extend with the Bengals for the long-term.

Joe Burrow had called re-signing him "a need" after a 27-20 win at the Dallas Cowboys:

“I'm confident that I think we're gonna be able to do what it takes to bring Tee back. I know that I'm gonna do what it takes to get him back, and so is he. We've had those talks. Those are gonna be offseason discussions, but we're excited about that opportunity.”

