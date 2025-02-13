Tee Higgins' mom leaves 3-word reaction as Bengals WR drops cryptic post about uncertain future

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins recently fueled social media discussions about his future with a cryptic five-word post. His mother's response quickly transformed the message into a family affair.

Higgins, entering free agency after his rookie contract, played in 2024 under the franchise tag. On Tuesday, Higgins posted a message on X that caught the attention of NFL insiders. Given his impending contract situation, some believe it might have to do something with his future.

"Ima let yall know first," Higgins wrote on his X account (@teehiggins5).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport responded with "Me?" while former Bengals star Chad Johnson jumped in, posting:

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Let me know first."

His mother retweeted the message on Wednesday, adding:

"Yup after me."

Expand Tweet

The social media exchange arrives as Cincinnati faces crucial financial decisions. The Bengals must balance Higgins' contract demands against Ja'Marr Chase's upcoming payday after the latter's standout 2024 season as the NFL's top receiver.

Bengals brass maps out retention strategy for Tee Higgins amid salary cap puzzle

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Duke Tobin, Cincinnati's director of player personnel, addressed the situation on January 29.

"We feel like we have the resources to do it," he told Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "But it all depends on how the negotiation goes and whether they're willing to accept wanting to come back at a number that makes sense for everybody."

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has backed his receivers. He's highlighted the rising salary cap as a potential solution for keeping both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Cincinnati's high-powered passing attack.

Higgins himself expressed his attachment to Cincinnati on Feb 10.

"Obviously I would love to be here in Cincinnati. I love it here. I love the city. I love the fans. I love the coaching staff—everything in the building. But it's not in my control," he said.

The Washington Commanders have surfaced as a potential destination for Higgins. With substantial cap space and a need for a No. 2 receiver alongside Terry McLaurin, Washington could offer Higgins a new home. Industry experts project his market value could exceed $30 million annually.

Coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals' leadership have consistently voiced their desire to retain Tee Higgins. However, with free agency approaching in March, his social media hints suggest he might be preparing fans for news about his future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.