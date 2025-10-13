Tee Higgins' mom posts cryptic note on Zac Taylor's future as firing calls intensify after Bengals loss

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor has come under pressure in recent weeks amid the team's struggles. The Bengals suffered a 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 on Sunday, which was their fourth straight defeat.
With Taylor now seemingly on the hot seat, Tee Higgins' mother, Lady Stewart, tweeted a cryptic message about the Bengals coach on Sunday.
"Zack," Stewart tweeted, followed by a shushing face emoji and a zipper-mouthface emoji.
Despite the Bengals' struggles this season, Higgins has been one of the more consistent players. In six games, the wideout has 220 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions.
Higgins played with quarterback Joe Flacco for the first time on Sunday, since the QB was traded to Cincinnati. He was targeted eight times and posted 62 yards on five receptions.
Taylor is in his seventh year as the Bengals' coach. He led the team to the Super Bowl in 2022, where Cincinnati lost to the LA Rams at the final hurdle.
However, the Bengals have not made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, which has put some added pressure on Taylor this season.
Zac Taylor's Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season
Zac Taylor's Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday night. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Bengals opened their season with two wins. However, they have not won a game since Jie Burrow suffered a toe injury in their Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Steelers, on the other hand, have lost just one game this season. They are on a three-game win streak and will be aiming to continue their good run against Cincinnati on Thursday night.
