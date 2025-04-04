Tee Higgins' mom rocks custom t-shirt repping her son, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Tee Higgins' mother, Camilla Stewart, rocked a custom t-shirt to celebrate the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive Big Three: Higgins, Joe Burrow, and Ja'Marr Chase. After the Bengals secured the three players for multiple seasons, any potential drama was shot down.

Stewart repped the three talented players with a custom t-shirt that could be for sale soon. She posted a selfie on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday with a black jersey that read "glorious" stylized as "9lor1u5," the numbers of Burrow, Chase and Higgins, respectively.

"Thank u @CincyShirts the kids at church really liked it. I will be having a giveaway real soon, got a couple of extra shirts 😁🫶🏾," Stewart wrote.

After Joe Burrow expressed his desire to keep playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals' front office got to work and extended the stars with four-year deals. Chase will get $161 million, while Higgins agreed to a $115 million contract.

Having these three locked up for the foreseeable future extends the Bengals' championship window, but they need to cash in on their talents fast.

The 2025 season became more relevant after these deals were inked, but the job is still not done. The Bengals need to address the Trey Hendrickson situation before they can put all of their attention on the upcoming campaign.

Tee Higgins' mom shared happy reaction to her son re-signing with the team

Tee Higgins' mother admitted that the veteran wide receiver made a decision based on the love he feels for the Bengals. Instead of leaving and signing a bigger deal somewhere else, he stayed put at Paycor Stadium to try to win a Super Bowl.

While Higgins addressed reporters in a press conference on March 24, his mother praised his heart.

"That made me the happiest mother in the world," Stewart said, via Geoff Hobson. "I know he probably could have gotten money elsewhere. But it wasn't about the money. It was more of him wanting to be a Bengal and playing with his brothers. I've always told him it's God's timing. When he got drafted, God put him right where he needed to be.

"He's always been a good kid. All through school. He was never troubled. I thank God he's humble. I've told him, what God has blessed you with you have to embrace. You were blessed from the womb."

With the deals signed, the Bengals now have to prove on the field that they're ready to win it all.

