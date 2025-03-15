Tee Higgins' mom sends message to Bengals WR amid rumored $20,000,000+ contract talks

The Cincinnati Bengals have yet to finalize contract extensions with wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins played for the Clemson Tigers (2017-19) before being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He has become a crucial part of the Bengals offense, recording 4,594 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns in five seasons. Amid his contract negotiations, Tee Higgins' mom Camilla Stewart shared a heartfelt message for his son on social media.

"@teehiggins5 u were built by the best I love you kid," she wrote.

Higgins was franchise-tagged by the Bengals last year before signing a one-year contract for the 2024 season. He helped them to a 9-8 campaign despite missing out on two games due to a hamstring injury. The wide receiver was franchise-tagged by the team for a second time this month.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on the Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase contract negotiations. On Saturday, the insider reported that Higgins is expected to receive a $20 million-plus extension while Chase is projected to land in the $40 million annual range.

"From the Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Bengals have made real progress on big-time contracts for their big-time WRs. Look for Ja'Marr Chase's contract to land at $40M+ per year, while Tee Higgins should land in the high $20Ms," Rapoport said.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been vocal about wanting both Higgins and Chase. Their offensive output has been valuable for the team and it looks like the team wants to do everything they can to keep the trio together.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown expresses after the Bengals tagged Tee Higgins

Amon-Ra St. Brown signed a four-year $120 million contract with the Detroit Lions last year. Despite being rivals, the three-time Pro Bowler expressed his disappointment over the situation surrounding Tee Higgins.

Earlier this month on his podcast, Brown talked about the Bengals franchise-tagging Higgins for the second consecutive year.

"That should be illegal. I don't give a f*** what nobody says. That's so f**ed," the Lions WR said.

During this year's Scouting Combine, Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said that the team is looking to finalize a long-term contract that will benefit both parties.

It will be interesting to see what the team offers to one of their star wide receivers in the coming days.

