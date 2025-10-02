Tee Higgins' mom shares 3-word message after Bengals' struggling 2-2 start 

Tee Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals team has already had an up and down start through the first four weeks. The Bengals lost quarterback Joe Burrow in the second week of the season to a toe injury. Burrow is expected to be out for about three months and he team has a 2-2 record through the first four games. While some have doubted the Cincinnati Bengals' ability to win moving forward without their quarterback, Tee Higgins' mom, Lady Stewart feels otherwise. On Wednesday afternoon Lady Stewart shared a message on X sharing her faith and belief in the team. &quot;I still believe (orange and black hearts).&quot;- she wrote on X.Lady Stewart shares her support for her son and the Cincinnati Bengals on the social media platform often. Often posting during Cincinnati Bengals' games. The Cincinnati Bengals will have an uphill battle to return to a winning record. This week, Cincinnati will face the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the next three weeks. Tee Higgins received tough advice from teammate Ja'Marr Chase amidst low productionCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has had a slow start to the 2025 NFL season. In Week 1, Higgins caught three passes for a total off 33 receiving yards from Joe Burrow. Higgins has had just seven catches for a total of 103 yards and one touchdown since then. The wide receiver hasn't shown any complaints with backup quarterback Jake Browning; however, teammate Ja'Marr Chase feels otherwise. Chase was asked about Higgins' slow start to the season and said that he should just tell Jake Browning and the coaching staff that he wants the ball. A notion he typically takes when his production falters. “I always tell Tee (Higgins), if you want the ball…F’n ask for it.”-Ja'Marr Chase told reporters.Higgins continues to express patience, showing belief that his uptick in production will come soon. The Cincinnati Bengals signed both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this past offseason. Higgins signed a four-year deal worth $115 million on March 3rd. Just two weeks later, Chase signed a four-year deal worth $161 million.