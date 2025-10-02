  • home icon
Tee Higgins' mom shares 3-word message after Bengals' struggling 2-2 start 

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 02, 2025 18:03 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins mom is sharing her confidence in the team. - Source: Getty

Tee Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals team has already had an up and down start through the first four weeks. The Bengals lost quarterback Joe Burrow in the second week of the season to a toe injury. Burrow is expected to be out for about three months and he team has a 2-2 record through the first four games.

While some have doubted the Cincinnati Bengals' ability to win moving forward without their quarterback, Tee Higgins' mom, Lady Stewart feels otherwise. On Wednesday afternoon Lady Stewart shared a message on X sharing her faith and belief in the team.

"I still believe (orange and black hearts)."- she wrote on X.
Lady Stewart shares her support for her son and the Cincinnati Bengals on the social media platform often. Often posting during Cincinnati Bengals' games.

The Cincinnati Bengals will have an uphill battle to return to a winning record. This week, Cincinnati will face the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the next three weeks.

Tee Higgins received tough advice from teammate Ja'Marr Chase amidst low production

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has had a slow start to the 2025 NFL season. In Week 1, Higgins caught three passes for a total off 33 receiving yards from Joe Burrow.

Higgins has had just seven catches for a total of 103 yards and one touchdown since then. The wide receiver hasn't shown any complaints with backup quarterback Jake Browning; however, teammate Ja'Marr Chase feels otherwise.

Chase was asked about Higgins' slow start to the season and said that he should just tell Jake Browning and the coaching staff that he wants the ball. A notion he typically takes when his production falters.

“I always tell Tee (Higgins), if you want the ball…F’n ask for it.”-Ja'Marr Chase told reporters.
Higgins continues to express patience, showing belief that his uptick in production will come soon.

The Cincinnati Bengals signed both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this past offseason. Higgins signed a four-year deal worth $115 million on March 3rd. Just two weeks later, Chase signed a four-year deal worth $161 million.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

