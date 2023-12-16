Tee Higgins mom stirs beef with fans after Bengals WR's 2-touchdown performance delivers thrilling 27-24 win vs Vikings

Tee Higgins put on a performance for the ages in Saturday's victory, but it wasn't without its drawbacks. The receiver did have a couple of miscues, which aren't entirely surprising over the course of a full NFL game that also required overtime. Some fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize the wideout.

Some fans will clap back in defense of players, but this time, it is arguable that the person fighting back for Higgins is his biggest fan in the entire world: his mother. She was all over X during and after the game, defending her son and roasting anyone in her way.

Profanity ahead, she did not hold back on anyone who came for her son. Higgins has a staunch defender in his mother. Fans learned that the hard way.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were on the receiving end of Tee Higgins' mom's rage

She ripped into the fans, especially those who had anything negative to say about Higgins. The wide receiver scored twice in the comeback victory, including one that was an improbable game-tying catch.

Higgins leapt up for the ball and came down with it short of the goal line. He reached the ball behind his back and stretched it as far as he could, which was just across the goal line.

With just under a minute to go, the reciever's score tied the game. In overtime, they won on a field goal and kept pushing closer to the playoff spot that has eluded them this year.

Tee Higgins is in line for a lot of money

Tee Higgins will be getting a lot of money this offseason. Whether it's for the Cincinnati Bengals or not, he is in line for a payday. It is a contract year and, health issues aside, he's played pretty well.

Tee Higgins is going to get paid a lot

Almost regardless, a young wide receiver will always have a hot market. There are teams, like the Carolina Panthers, who will be desperate for a playmaker, and might overpay. Wherever it comes from, a payday is more than on the way.