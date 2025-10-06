Tee Higgins' mom throws shade at Jake Browning with cryptic 3-word message as Bengals QB throws 3 INTs in loss to Lions

The Cincinnati Bengals had a mediocre performance against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, as quarterback Jake Browning threw three interceptions - two in the second quarter and one in the third - against three touchdowns in a 24-37 defeat. And at least one person was not happy with it.

During the game, Camilla Stewart, mother of wide receiver Tee Higgins, sent this scathing message:

"Quarterback me please (two sadly sighing emojis)"

TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 @adizlady Quarterback me please 😩😩

All but one of the aforementioned interceptions turned into touchdowns for the Lions, with running back David Montgomery even throwing one to backup tight end Brock Wright on a trick play. In between plays, analyst Daryl Johnston said:

"This offense has got to stop being a hindrance to this team! This offense isn't even close to where it is with Joe Burrow at quarterback."

Play-by-play man Kevin Kugler added:

"Without Joe Burrow there, that deep ball is absent. There's no vertical passing game at all."

After the third, Johnston started to "wonder what he was seeing at this point":

"The recklessness (of Weeks 3 and 4) … it has come back again here this afternoon."

Meanwhile, all the Bengals' touchdowns occurred in the fourth quarter. Higgins himself caught one of them, with Ja'Marr Chase being responsible for the other two.

Bengals urged to trade for quarterback after Week 5 loss to Lions

With Joe Burrow out for the foreseeable future and Jake Browning performing poorly in three games, one would think Zac Taylor and Duke Tobin should start entering trade talks to acquire a veteran like Kirk Cousins, Joe Flacco, or Russell Wilson.

So far, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have not begun any, still confident that their backup will regain the form that helped them go 9- 8 the last time their franchise face suffered a serious injury. But in his instant analysis, USA Today's Chris Roling urges them to make a move now:

"This needed to happen a week ago. Browning looks lost and is probably suffering from the fact defenses aren’t caught off guard by his lack of film now. The price on a quarterback trade is going up the more obviously desperate the Bengals get, but they need to acquire a Russell Wilson-caliber veteran and field a watchable team."

The team's next game is at the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET on CBS.

