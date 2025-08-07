Tee Higgins' mother shows support for Shedeur Sanders after Coach Prime's son faces doubts over preseason starter role

Tee Higgins' mother showed support for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.Sanders slid to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft and is now competing for the starting job in Cleveland. Heading into his preseason game, Higgins' mom told Coach Prime he's rooting for his son, except for when he plays against the Cincinnati Bengals.&quot;@DeionSanders I rooting for ur son’s success but when he face dem BOYS from the JUNGLE tell’em watch out we on sum head huntin ish #wishingShedurthebest #prayingforasuccessfulcareer,&quot; Higgins' mom wrote.It was a nice comment from Higgins' mom, especially given the fact that the Bengals and Browns are AFC North rivals.But, after seeing what Shedeur Sanders went through this offseason, Higgins' mom will be rooting for the rookie QB.Sanders is set to start the Browns' preseason game on Saturday.Shedeur Sanders isn't worried about the Browns' QB situationShedeur Sanders is looking to not only win a roster spot but also compete for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job.Sanders is competing with the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel for the starting job. Heading into the preseason opener, Sanders says he isn't worrying about the quarterback situation.“That’s not my place to answer,” Sanders said, via Heavy. “I feel like it’s not in my control, so I’m not even gonna think about that or have that even in my thought process. There’s a lot of people that wanna have the opportunity to be at this level, and I’m here, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity, so, whatever that is it is.”“It doesn’t really faze me. You gotta understand, we came all the way from an HBCU to a Power 5 [conference team], and now we here, so,” he continued. “At this point, you look around, there’s nothing that’s a challenge, I would say.”If Sanders has success in the first preseason game, he will likely continue to get reps in preseason as he looks to win a roster spot and compete for the Browns' starting QB job.Cleveland is set to play the Carolina Panthers on August 8 in their first preseason game. The Browns open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.