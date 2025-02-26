Tee Higgins throws shade at Bengals GM in cryptic tweet amid comments on WR's contract extension

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a tough position with the offense being a bit of a struggle as they could potentially be without wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is an unrestricted free agent this season. With the upcoming contract negotiations the team will have with fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, there could potentially not be enough money to keep them both.

While speaking at the 2025 NFL Combine, Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin discussed how he wants to keep Higgins in a long-term agreement.

"You can pull up three years ago, talking about doing a long-term deal with Tee and here we are today, still talking about doing a long-term deal. So my opinion of Tee has not changed. Tee Higgins is a fantastic football player and I want him on my football team. Whenever I'm in charge of a football team, I want Tee Higgins and so I'm going to do what I can to get Tee Higgins. Our preference with Tee Higgins is to do a long-term agreement. Always has been."

Higgins seemingly responded to this with a simple cap emoji, implying that the general manager was not being completely honest with his comments.

It will be interesting to see how things play out, but it appears as if a potential long-term deal with Higgins may not be on the cards.

Where is the best fit for Tee Higgins?

Tee Higgins has proven to be a great secondary wide receiver on a team and has the chance to break out of Ja'Marr Chase's shadow this offseason if he leaves the Bengals. He finished the season with 73 catches on 109 targets for 911 yards (12.5 yards per reception) with 10 touchdown catches.

One team that makes sense for Higgins is going to be the Washington Commanders. He is arguably the best receiver in the free agency class and this is going to be interesting as he would be paired with Terry McLaurin going forward while having quarterback Jayden Daniels in one of the best offenses last season.

There is always a chance that the Bengals will place the franchise tag on Higgins and all this becomes moot. That said, it will be interesting to see the Cincinnati Bengals dictate how this situation plays out.

