Tee Higgins trade rumor: Bengals to let WR walk in free agency to secure record deal for Ja'Marr Chase

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals have been at a crossroads since the start of the 2024 NFL season. After putting the franchise tag on the veteran wide receiver, the Bengals were linked with several rumors suggesting that Higgins would play his last season with the AFC North franchise.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday, the feeling around the NFL is that the Bengals will opt to let Higgins walk away in free agency, meaning they would use all their resources to secure Ja'Marr Chase on a contract extension.

Tee Higgins has missed a couple of games this season due to injuries, including the season opener against the New England Patriots, which the Bengals lost at home. He requested a trade in the 2023 NFL offseason after the team placed the franchise tag on him. He ultimately opted to play this season and try to prove his value, but injuries have prevented him from playing at the highest level.

In six games this season, Higgins has 38 receptions for 489 yards and four touchdowns.

He's spent his five-season career with the Bengals, but injuries have bothered him in the past two seasons, decreasing his reception from 74 in 2022 to 42 in 2023.

Tee Higgins shared frustration after Bengals lost to Chargers

Tee Higgins was nothing but happy after the Bengals fell to the LA Chargers on Monday. After erasing a 27-13 deficit, they couldn't seal the deal and left the door open for the Chargers to score a fourth-quarter touchdown that gave them the 34-27 win.

After the game, Higgins let everybody know his feelings about the Bengals' inability to close out matchups.

"I don't think we need to change nothing. We playing hella good football," Higgins said. "If you look at the stats, both sides of the ball, like today, we played hella good football. I don't know what it is, man. We just got to finish. That's the word. That is the word for the week, finish the f*****g game."

Cincinnati (4-7) started the season with high expectations and was considered a potential Super Bowl contender. The campaign hasn't unfolded as expected and the Bengals' playoff hopes are getting slimmer by the week.

Ja'Marr Chase will reportedly become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL with his next contract, but it's unclear who will show interest in Tee Higgins.

