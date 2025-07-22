“Tell Justin Jefferson to take you to Disney World”: Tyreek Hill claps back after son calls $140,000,000 Vikings WR his dad

Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill is one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League. However, Hill has been on the record highlighting how his son's favorite football player is $140 million worth Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, and not himself.Recently, on July 22, Hill was speaking at a press conference with the Dolphins and retold a funny story involving one of his son's. As Hill explained, he was informed that one of his son's friend asked his son whether Tyreek Hill was his father, to which his son replied with, &quot;nah, Justin Jefferson’s my dad.&quot;The X profile 'MLFootball' reposted the clip on July 22.&quot;My kids are like Justin Jefferson fanatics. So they really enjoy Justin Jefferson a lot. So I was talking to my son on FaceTime last night. And his mom told me, She was like, 'One of the kids came up to him and was like, hey, are you Tyreek Hill’s son. He was like, nah, Justin Jefferson’s my dad'.&quot;Hill then continued by joking around about how he questioned his son about the incident and joked that Jefferson could bring him to Disney World if this story was true.&quot;So I got him on FaceTime. I'm like, 'Oh, so Justin Jefferson is your dad?' He was like, 'nah dad.' I was like, 'well tell Justin Jefferson to take you to Disney World'.&quot; Hill said.Who has performed better since 2020, Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson?Since 2020, both Hill and Jefferson have been one the best wide receivers in the sport of football, according to Stat Muse. During that span, Hill has 517 receptions (No. 2 in the NFL) for 6,983 receiving yards (No. 2 in the NFL) and 50 receiving touchdowns (No. 3 in the NFL). Meanwhile, Jefferson has 495 receptions (No. 5 in the NFL) for 7,432 receiving yards (No. 1 in the NFL) and 40 receiving touchdowns (tied for No. 7 in the NFL) for the Vikings.As a result, although Hill may not enjoy that his son's favorite player is not himself, there is no arguing how talented and skilled Jefferson has been since entering the league in 2020.