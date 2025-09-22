  • home icon
  "Telling him to ask for a trade": NFL fans react to Malik Nabers linking up with Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Pierce after Giants' loss

"Telling him to ask for a trade": NFL fans react to Malik Nabers linking up with Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Pierce after Giants' loss

By Arnold
Modified Sep 22, 2025 14:17 GMT
NFL fans react to Malik Nabers linking up with Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Pierce after Giants
NFL fans react to Malik Nabers linking up with Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Pierce after Giants' loss (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Malik Nabers and the New York Giants suffered a 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in Week 3 on Sunday. After the game, Nabers was spotted talking to free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and former Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce outside the Giants' locker room.

When fans caught a glimpse of Nabers linking up with the two former Giants players, they had some interesting reactions.

"Probably telling him to ask for a trade," one tweeted.

"Maybe they are teaching him how to demand the football since he’s not a rookie anymore and he has Jamar Chase type talent. He seems like a really good kid still learning the nfl side quest bull shit. Everyone knows to get Malik the Ball. Put Jaxson Dart in there soon," another added.
"Nabers looked pretty uninterested in the game. didnt seem like he was going full speed," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Malik is too good to listen to two useless scrubs, get up out of there bro," one wrote.
"Obj giving advice after one too many drinks is typical obj behavior," another added.
"Nabers better be careful what he says around AP. ask Tom Brady," a user tweeted.

Nabers is in his second year with the Giants. He has 251 yards and two touchdowns on 16 receptions this season.

Despite being one of New York's better offensive players, Nabers wasn't able to make a big impact against the Chiefs. He finished with 13 yards on two receptions in the Week 3 contest.

Malik Nabers and the New York Giants will face the LA Chargers in Week 4 of 2025 season

NFL: New York Giants WR Malik Nabers - Source: Imagn

Malik Nabers and the Giants will square off against the LA Chargers in Week 4 of the season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Chargers have had a perfect start to the season. LA made a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Denver Broncos 23-20 in Week 3 on Sunday.

The Giants are under pressure to register their first win of the season. Nabers is expected to play a critical role for New York against the Chargers if the Big Blue is to get a win over the red-hot LA.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

