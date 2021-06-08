Tennessee Titans roster: How does the talent stack up after the quickfire Julio Jones trade?

Sunday brings to a close the very entertaining drama that surrounded Julio Jones, as the veteran wide receiver signs with the Tennessee Titans.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans obtained Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Full terms:

The #Falcons get a 2022 2nd round pick and Atlanta gets the titans 4 in 2023 and they give back their 6 in 2023.

The Titans get Julio Jones. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2021

A trade agreement has been made with the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans for the coveted wide receiver. The exact details of the deal are still pending, but Tennessee heads into the season with a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

How will the Tennessee Titans' roster fair with Julio Jones in the receiver corps?

During the offseason, the Tennessee Titans reconstructed their poor defense, releasing starters, reeling in big names, and prioritizing protection in the draft.

Jones linking up with wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Derrick Henry is likely to be a menacing proposition, which could mean bad news for the rest of the division.

With the addition of Jones, the Titans will have a near-complete roster, and their offense could be dominant, alongside a new and improved defense.

Acquiring Julio Jones is a big win for the Tennessee Titans since they lacked substantial depth at wide receiver after Cory Davis' departure in free agency.

In terms of sheer talent, the Titans now have one of the the best wide-receiver tandems in the NFL, since they essentially have two No. 1 wide receivers.

Brown is already a star who has surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2020 to show for it.

Julio Jones is a 10-year veteran who, despite limitations due to a hamstring injury in 2020, started nine games, catching 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns; all of his numbers ranked near career lows.

Julio Jones has been one of the most productive WRs in the NFL over the last five seasons, ranking among the top 5 in EPA on targets and catch rate over expected.



Since 2016, WR Ranks:



🔹 +294.5 Receiving EPA (2nd)

🔹 +7.4% CROE (5th)@Titans | @juliojones_11 https://t.co/KjX1zlDm2I pic.twitter.com/uGIdIrUio7 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) June 7, 2021

The sixth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Julio Jones has maintained his star as one of the league's premier wide receivers, exceeding 1,000 yards receiving in six straight seasons from 2014-19. In addition, he led the franchise in receiving yards in 2018 with 1,677, and 2015 with 1,871 - the second-highest single-season total in NFL history.

The Tennessee Titans' offense now has a whole different dimension to it. As good as last year's record-setting offense was, the 2021 team boasts much more talent.

Julio Jones' Undisputed bomb that preceded the Tennessee Titans trade

Rumors were floating around for weeks about Atlanta's desire to trade Jones. There were many suitors lined up to snag the seven-time Pro Bowler. However, things began to escalate after Jones ostensibly made an unexpected appearance on Undisputed, whether he realized he was being recorded or not, implying that he no longer wanted to play for Atlanta, instead preferring a team that "wins."

This is huge: Shannon Sharpe called Julio Jones live on @undisputed: Julio said he's "out of there" when asked if he wants to stay in Atlanta. He also said he doesn't want to go to the Cowboys. "I want to win."



Holy cow. I don't think he knew he was live. pic.twitter.com/5D8cXjclQt — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 24, 2021

