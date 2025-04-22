Tennessee Titans make final decision regarding first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans own the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Titans earned the pick after finishing the 2024 season with a 3-14 record.

The franchise has a glaring need at the quarterback spot, especially with Will Levis performing below expectations in his sophomore season. Hence, all eyes will be on the Titans' front office.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans have made a decision. The veteran NFL analyst wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"After months of speculation, the consensus around the league is that the #Titans will stay at No. 1 and pick, rather than trade, sources say. No surprise. Decision made."

He continued:

"There was real trade interest. But as one team said, “They never opened the door.” All eyes on Cam Ward."

Hence, it looks like the Titans aren't just keeping their No. 1 overall pick, but they've locked in on their new QB1. Their fan base will hope that Cam Ward will make an immediate impact in Tennessee.

How did Tennessee Titans target Cam Ward perform in college?

Cam Ward started his collegiate football career with the Incarnate Word Cardinals. He started games as a freshman and amassed a stat line of 2,260 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games. He earned the Jerry Rice Award for his efforts.

Buoyed by his freshman heroics, Ward returned to the Cardinals for his sophomore campaign. He racked up a stat line of 4,648 passing yards, 47 touchdowns and 10 picks. He won the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year Award after leading the Cardinals to a 10–3 record. However, following his sophomore season, Ward entered the transfer portal.

Next up was the Washington State Cougars, with Ward earning the starting quarterback role after excelling in spring practice. He had a decent debut season with the Cougars, amassing 3,231 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 starts. He helped the Cougars to a 7-6 record in the process.

Ward's last campaign with the Cougars came during the 2023 college football season. He ended the campaign with a stat line of 3,735 passing yards, 25 TDs and seven picks. Following the season, Ward entered the transfer portal for the second time.

His next stop was Miami, and he thrived with the Hurricanes. Ward guided the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record. He compiled a stat line of 4,313 passing yards, 39 TDs and seven picks. Next up is a handshake from Roger Goodell.

