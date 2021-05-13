Tennessee Titans Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Prediction

The Tennessee Titans have the 13th hardest strength of schedule in the 2021 NFL season.

Tennessee's opponents in the upcoming season had a win rate of 50.7% in 2020. The Titans will kick off their 2021-2022 NFL season against the Arizona Cardinals at home.

Tennessee Titans 2021 Schedule

Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals

Week 1

Sunday, September 12th: Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 2

Sunday, September 19th: at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26th: Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3rd: at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 5

Sunday, October 10th: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 6

Monday, October 18th: Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 7

Sunday, October 24th: Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 8

Sunday, October 31st: at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 9

Sunday, November 9th: at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Week 10

Sunday, November 14th: New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 11

Sunday, November 21st: Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 12

Sunday, November 28th: at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 13

BYE Week

Week 14

Sunday, December 12th: Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 15

Sunday, December 19th: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 16

Thursday, December 23rd: San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. EST (NFL Network)

Week 17

Sunday, January 2nd: Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9th: at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

How much do Tennessee Titans tickets cost?

Tickets for the Tennessee Titans' season-opener against the Cardinals start at $83 and go up to $879 on StubHub.

How to get the Titans tickets for the 2021 season?

Tennessee Titans tickets can be purchased on several websites, apart from the team's own official website.

You can purchase tickets for the Tennesse Titans games from Vivid Seats, StubHub, Viagogo, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Ace Tickets.

⚔️ 2021 Tennessee Titans Schedule ⚔️



Tickets 🎟 » https://t.co/k4Jeecu9TN — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 13, 2021

Tennessee Titans Prediction: 10-7

The Tennessee Titans are the favorites to claim the AFC South division title again in the 2021 season.

Tennessee will yet again lean on quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry again to lead their offense. The Houston Texans will likely be picking first in the 2022 NFL draft and the Jacksonville Jaguars will take a season or two before becoming legit contenders to win the division.

The Indianapolis Colts, however, are well-positioned to win at least 10 games and could be the team to dethrone the Titans this upcoming season.