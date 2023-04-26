Tennessee Titans stadium news: Franchise gets approval for new $2.1 BN worth stadium deal

The Tennessee Titans will soon have a brand new stadium. The team's final calculation was approved on Wednesday morning in a 26-12 vote by the Nashville City Council.

The Titans' new home arena will be built on what is now the parking lot adjacent to the Nissan Stadium. The vote also means the city can begin constructing the facility on the East Bank of downtown Nashville.

Front Office Sports @FOS After five hours of deliberation, the Tennessee Titans’ $2.1 billion stadium has officially been approved.



The project includes at least $1.26 billion in public funding — the largest public subsidy for a stadium in U.S. history. After five hours of deliberation, the Tennessee Titans’ $2.1 billion stadium has officially been approved.The project includes at least $1.26 billion in public funding — the largest public subsidy for a stadium in U.S. history. https://t.co/AdSJSYjZoO

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to reports, the cost of the Titans' new stadium is estimated at a whopping $2.1 billion. Interestingly, this deal will include the highest public subsidy of any stadium in U.S. history, at a cost of $1.26 billion to the taxpayers.

The stadium will also allow Tennessee the opportunity to potentially host events like the Super Bowl, the NCAA College Football National Championship Game, the Final Four, SEC Championships and other events.

The Titans are one of the few NFL teams to have never won a Super Bowl. They played in the big game once, back in 2000. However, they lost 23–16 to the St. Louis Rams.

However, a new stadium could serve as a boost for the team to end their drought.

How long will it take to build the Titans' new stadium?

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel

Following the vote by the Nashville City Council, construction for the new Titans stadium could begin right away. However, reports suggest that the team's new arena should be completed before the 2026 NFL season begins.

What happens to PSLs if Tennessee Titans build new stadium?

A personal seat license (PSL) grants the license of ownership to a seat to purchase season tickets every season for the life of the stadium or the expiration of the license agreement.

However, Titans fans who have purchased PSLs at the Nissan Stadium will not be able to transfer their new seats to the new stadium.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes