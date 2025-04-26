Terrance Ferguson's fiancée Sophia Meyer has 5-word reaction after Rams draft star TE with No. 46 pick in Round 2

Oregon Tight End - Terrance Ferguson - was chosen by the Los Angeles Rams with the 46th pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. His fiancée - Sophia Meyer - reposted Wasserman NFL's Instagram post welcoming Terrance on her IG story with the caption:

"MY MAN IS A RAM!"

Sophia Meyer reposts an IG post welcoming Terrance Ferguson to the LA Rams. (Credits: (Via Instagram/ @sophiammeyer)

Alongside, she added two heart emojis — one yellow and one blue, the Rams's team colors.

Who is Terrance Ferguson's fiancée Sophia Meyer?

Terrance Ferguson's partner - Sophia Meyer - is a former basketball player from Regis Jesuit High School in Colorado. She played as a shooting guard and wore jersey number 21.

She and Terrance have been together since high school and got engaged in July 2024 in Telluride, Colorado.

On July 24, 2024, Sophia posted pictures from the special day on Instagram and wrote:

"♱ Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. 1 Corinthians‬ ‭13‬:‭4‬-‭7‬ ‭♱"

Next, the couple plans to get married in the summer of 2025 at a ranch in Denver.

Twelve days before the 2025 NFL draft, Terrance Ferguson and Sophia Meyer attended a Denver Nuggets game.

