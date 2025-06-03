Terrance Ferguson’s fiancée Sophia Meyer gets major love from her future MIL during bridal shower

Terrance Ferguson's mother shared an emotional post for his son's fiancée, Sophia Meyer. The Los Angeles Rams rookie tight end is preparing to walk down the aisle with his fiancée, but prior to that, Meyer had a bridal shower.

Terrance Ferguson's mother also shared some pictures of the bridal shower on her Instagram account. On Sunday, she posted a picture of Sophia Meyer wearing a beautiful white dress and a crown, which had "Bride" written on it. Sharing the IG story, Ferguson's mom wrote:

"My daughter-to-be... I love you tons!"

Sophia Meyer later reshared the story on her social media account.

Sophia Meyer gets major love from her future MIL during bridal shower/@sophiamichelemeyer

In another Instagram story, Ferguson's mother posted a collage of several moments featuring her future daughter-in-law. She shared the snaps of Sophia Meyer with cake, and also some posing with her friends.

"Finished my day by celebrating my daughter-to-be! I love you, Fia!", Ferguson's mom wrote in an IG story.

The story was later shared by Meyer on her Instagram handle.

Sophia Meyer gets major love from her future MIL during bridal shower/@sophiamichelemeyer

Ferguson proposed to his girlfriend last July. The couple later announced the big news by sharing a joint post on Instagram.

He went on one knee to pop the question to Sophia in a beautiful location in Colorado, surrounded by mountains and greenery all around.

Ferguson wore a white T-shirt with brown shorts and white shoes, while Sophia was wearing a long floral dress.

Terrance Ferguson reacts to his fiancée Sophia Meyer's bridal shower

On Monday, Sophia Meyer posted a slew of pictures of her bridal shower on her Instagram account, giving a rare glimpse into the celebration. She posted snaps showing her engagement ring along with other pictures, with a caption:

"Bridal Shower of my dreams"

Her fiancé reacted to the post with a two-word text in the comment section. He wrote:

"Count down 💍"

Terrance Ferguson reacts to his fiancée Sophia Meyer's bridal shower/@sophiamichelemeyer

Ferguson also reshared the post on his Instagram account.

Terrance Ferguson reacts to his fiancée Sophia Meyer's bridal showerr/@terranceferguson

For the bridal shower, Sophia Meyer showed off her ring in a beautiful white dress. She posed beside a "FERGUSON" hoarding. She also posted a snap of her red-colored cake for the celebration. The cake had "Future Mrs. Ferguson" written on it.

