Terrance Ferguson’s fiancée, Sophia Meyer, shares pictures from Maui as Rams TE joins team in Hawaii for minicamp

Terrance Ferguson's fiancée, Sophia Meyer, joined the Los Angeles Rams tight end for the minicamps in Miami. The former Oregon TE was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft as the 46th overall pick.

While there are a few months until the official start of the 2025 NFL season, during the offseason, Terrance Ferguson joined his team for minicamps. His fiancée also accompanied him, and on Wednesday, shared pictures of her outing in Miami on Instagram, captioning:

"Minicamp in Maui"

Terrance Ferguson’s fiancée, Sophia, posted several pictures, including snaps of the beautiful location and of the NFL TE and friends. She caught people’s attention in one of the snaps where she posed by the beachside around sunset.

Meyer looked elegant in a white long skirt, which she paired with an off-white top, and also wore a flower garland to complete her look. She also shared a snap of her blue and white bikini.

In the fourth slide, Meyer shared a picture with Terrance Ferguson. They posed side by side in the picturesque location. Sophia wore a black crop top and red shorts, while her fiancé styled himself in a comfortable white T-shirt and black shorts.

She also posted a collage of two snaps with the TE. The couple twinned in white outfits, and in one of the snaps, they showed a board with "Aloha" written on it.

Terrance Ferguson's fiancée celebrates her bridal shower during the NFL offseason

Ferguson and his fiancée, Sophia Meyer, are also preparing for their upcoming wedding during this NFL offseason.

On June 3, Meyer shared a few snaps of her bridal shower on Instagram. She called it the "bridal shower" of her "dreams" in the caption of the post.

"Bridal Shower of my dreams👰‍♀️" she wrote.

Ferguson's fiancée posted snaps with her family members and friends in a seemingly intimate ceremony.

Meyer stole the limelight in a white dress as she posed by a sign where "Ferguson" was written in pink. One picture from the post that stood out was of the soon-to-be bride posing with the gifts she received at her bridal shower.

Ferguson proposed to Meyer in 2024, and a year later, the two are preparing to start a new chapter of their lives.

