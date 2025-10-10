  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Terrance Ferguson’s wife Sophia gushes over Rams TE while enjoying nostalgia with throwback pic from college dating days [PHOTO]

Terrance Ferguson’s wife Sophia gushes over Rams TE while enjoying nostalgia with throwback pic from college dating days [PHOTO]

By Garima
Modified Oct 10, 2025 21:45 GMT
Terrance Ferguson and Sophia (Image credit: Instagram/@sophiamicheleferguson)
Terrance Ferguson and Sophia (Image credit: Instagram/@sophiamicheleferguson)

LA Rams rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson has come a long way since his freshman days in college as he made his first career NFL catch, a 21-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford during his Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 2.

Ad

On Friday, his wife, Sophia shared an old picture of them at an arcade, in which they are smiling at the camera.

“Us in 2021🥺,” she captioned the Instagram story on Friday.
Sophia&#039;s IG story
Sophia's IG story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Terrance and Sophia’s journey together began in high school in Colorado. Terrance went to Heritage High School in Littleton, while Sophia attended Regis Jesuit High School nearby. They started dating as teenagers and stayed together through college, while the tight end played for the University of Oregon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In July 2024, Terrance proposed to Sophia during a trip to the mountains in Telluride, Colorado. A year later, they married at Spruce Mountain in Larkspur on July 13. They shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram, captioning the post:

“♡ 7.13.25 ‘till forever ♱”
Ad

Since Terrance Ferguson was drafted by the Rams in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft (46th), Sophia has been a staple at his games. After his first NFL catch, she was right there after the game hugging him, as she posted a photo of the moment, writing:

“First NFL catch💙”
Ad

Rams OC on why Terrance Ferguson has been used sparingly

So far, Terrance Ferguson’s playing time has been limited. Through three games, that catch is his only one, and Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur addressed why Ferguson hasn’t seen the field more, and according to him the main reason is depth at the position.

“He’s a smart dude,” LaFleur said on Thursday. “He’s surrounded by a very smart coach and a lot of guys in that room that have played a lot of good football. They’ve gotten him up to speed, and whatever tight end is out there for our group, we feel very confident in them.”

The Rams have three experienced tight ends in their midst in Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson, all ahead of Ferguson on the depth chart. The Rams’ offense also runs heavily through Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and Davante Adams, which means fewer opportunities for tight ends to get involved, especially someone still developing like Ferguson.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications