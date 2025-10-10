Terrance Ferguson’s wife Sophia gushes over Rams TE while enjoying nostalgia with throwback pic from college dating days [PHOTO]

LA Rams rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson has come a long way since his freshman days in college as he made his first career NFL catch, a 21-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford during his Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 2.On Friday, his wife, Sophia shared an old picture of them at an arcade, in which they are smiling at the camera.“Us in 2021🥺,” she captioned the Instagram story on Friday.Sophia's IG storyTerrance and Sophia’s journey together began in high school in Colorado. Terrance went to Heritage High School in Littleton, while Sophia attended Regis Jesuit High School nearby. They started dating as teenagers and stayed together through college, while the tight end played for the University of Oregon.In July 2024, Terrance proposed to Sophia during a trip to the mountains in Telluride, Colorado. A year later, they married at Spruce Mountain in Larkspur on July 13. They shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram, captioning the post:“♡ 7.13.25 ‘till forever ♱” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince Terrance Ferguson was drafted by the Rams in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft (46th), Sophia has been a staple at his games. After his first NFL catch, she was right there after the game hugging him, as she posted a photo of the moment, writing:“First NFL catch💙” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRams OC on why Terrance Ferguson has been used sparinglySo far, Terrance Ferguson’s playing time has been limited. Through three games, that catch is his only one, and Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur addressed why Ferguson hasn’t seen the field more, and according to him the main reason is depth at the position.“He’s a smart dude,” LaFleur said on Thursday. “He’s surrounded by a very smart coach and a lot of guys in that room that have played a lot of good football. They’ve gotten him up to speed, and whatever tight end is out there for our group, we feel very confident in them.”The Rams have three experienced tight ends in their midst in Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson, all ahead of Ferguson on the depth chart. The Rams’ offense also runs heavily through Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and Davante Adams, which means fewer opportunities for tight ends to get involved, especially someone still developing like Ferguson.