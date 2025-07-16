Terrance Ferguson's wife Sophia Meyer shares HD pictures from her wedding to Rams rookie TE [PHOTOS]

Two months after getting drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, Terrance Ferguson announced a major relationship move with fiancée Sophia Meyer. On Wednesday, Ferguson confirmed marrying Meyer in an intimate wedding ceremony at Spruce Mountain Ranch in Douglas County, Colorado.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Meyer shared a joint Instagram post with Ferguson to share her wedding news with fans. It featured a handful of their candid pictures from nuptials, along with some dedicated photos from their wedding photoshoot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There was also an adorable photo of the newlywed couple, with their pet dogs Obi and Oso.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"7.13.25 ‘till forever," Meyer captioned the post.

Terrance Ferguson married Sophia Meyer less than a year after their engagement on July 23, 2024. Ferguson proposed to Meyer at a scenic destination in Telluride, Colorado, and the tight end later announced his engagement news on Instagram. The post was attached with the couple's engagement-photoshoot pictures, along with a bible verse in the caption, that read:

Ad

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”

Ad

Ad

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell dropped 4-word reaction to Terrance Ferguson's wedding

Shortly after Terrance Ferguson announced his marriage to Sophia Meyer, Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell celebrated the tight end's relationship milestone in a special way.

Caswell shared Ferguson's Instagram post featuring his wedding news on her story. The story also included her wholesome four-word message, which read:

Ad

"The most beautiful wedding."

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell dropped 4-word reaction to Terrance Ferguson's wedding (Image Credit: Caswell/IG)

After the wedding celebrations, Ferguson would most likely return to preparations for Rams' upcoming training camp starting from July 24.

Ad

With the training camp approaching, many second-round picks of the 2025 NFL draft remain unsigned, including Ferguson.

Do you think the Rams will offer the tight end a worthy contract before going into the 2025 NFL season?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.