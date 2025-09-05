Terrell Owens calls out Eagles OC over A.J. Brown’s nightmare stat line vs. Cowboys

Kevin Patullo is taking some heat for his play-calling.The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator seemed to forget about A.J. Brown, who didn’t get a single target in the opening half of their season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys yesterday.Former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens was among the many surprised by this saying on X:“THIS IS CRAZY THAT #AJBROWN has “NO CATCHES!!” Com’on OC!!!”Brown has been one of their top playmakers offensively since arriving in a trade from the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He’s led the team in receiving yards in all three of his seasons in Philly. He’s been targeted more than any Eagles receiver since joining the team, according to USA Today. Brown missed time at training camp because of a hamstring injury.While he only had one target in the game, it was a massive one as Brown’s eight-yard catch in the fourth quarter put the Eagles into a third-and-1 situation. Jalen Hurts would run for a first down on the next play to ice the game.This is Patullo’s first year as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator after serving as their pass game coordinator from 2021 to 2024. He was previously the wide receivers coach and pass games specialist with the Indianapolis Colts. He replaced Kellen Moore as Eagles offensive coordinator in the offseason after the former quarterback was named the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.Although Brown didn’t get the spotlight on Thursday, the Eagles offense fared well without him early on. Philly scored a touchdown on their first three offensive drives yesterday, with Jalen Hurts running it in twice and Saquon Barkley also finding the end zone.Brown focuses on what he can controlAfterwards, there were understandably plenty of questions on why Brown was rarely involved in the offense. The three-time Pro Bowl took it all in stride, saying:“That’s not something I can control. What I can control is my effort for when the ball does come my way.”In his football career, Brown had never gone an entire game without a target, though it looked like that might happen yesterday. It wasn’t until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter that Hurts threw the ball his way.“The most important play of the game in my eyes,” Hurts said afterwards.Thursday was the first time since 2019 that Brown hadn’t been targeted in the opening half of an NFL game. According to NFL reporter Ed Werder of ESPN Research Brown didn’t have a ball thrown to him in Week 16 that season when his former team, the Tennessee Titans, were playing the New Orleans Saints.Fantasy football fans will hope to see Brown more involved in the offense when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on September 14.