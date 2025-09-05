  • home icon
  Terrell Owens calls out Eagles OC over A.J. Brown's nightmare stat line vs. Cowboys

Terrell Owens calls out Eagles OC over A.J. Brown’s nightmare stat line vs. Cowboys

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 05, 2025 17:49 GMT
Kevin Patullo is taking some heat for his play-calling.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator seemed to forget about A.J. Brown, who didn’t get a single target in the opening half of their season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys yesterday.

Former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens was among the many surprised by this saying on X:

“THIS IS CRAZY THAT #AJBROWN has “NO CATCHES!!” Com’on OC!!!”

Brown has been one of their top playmakers offensively since arriving in a trade from the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He’s led the team in receiving yards in all three of his seasons in Philly. He’s been targeted more than any Eagles receiver since joining the team, according to USA Today. Brown missed time at training camp because of a hamstring injury.

While he only had one target in the game, it was a massive one as Brown’s eight-yard catch in the fourth quarter put the Eagles into a third-and-1 situation. Jalen Hurts would run for a first down on the next play to ice the game.

This is Patullo’s first year as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator after serving as their pass game coordinator from 2021 to 2024. He was previously the wide receivers coach and pass games specialist with the Indianapolis Colts. He replaced Kellen Moore as Eagles offensive coordinator in the offseason after the former quarterback was named the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Although Brown didn’t get the spotlight on Thursday, the Eagles offense fared well without him early on. Philly scored a touchdown on their first three offensive drives yesterday, with Jalen Hurts running it in twice and Saquon Barkley also finding the end zone.

Brown focuses on what he can control

Afterwards, there were understandably plenty of questions on why Brown was rarely involved in the offense. The three-time Pro Bowl took it all in stride, saying:

“That’s not something I can control. What I can control is my effort for when the ball does come my way.”

In his football career, Brown had never gone an entire game without a target, though it looked like that might happen yesterday. It wasn’t until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter that Hurts threw the ball his way.

“The most important play of the game in my eyes,” Hurts said afterwards.

Thursday was the first time since 2019 that Brown hadn’t been targeted in the opening half of an NFL game. According to NFL reporter Ed Werder of ESPN Research Brown didn’t have a ball thrown to him in Week 16 that season when his former team, the Tennessee Titans, were playing the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy football fans will hope to see Brown more involved in the offense when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on September 14.

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

