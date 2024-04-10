Terrell Suggs arrest: Former Ravens LB booked into Maricopa County jail for assault charges

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs has been arrested in Arizona, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Records show that the seven-time Pro Bowler was arrested late Tuesday night and is facing one count of assault and another count of offense against public order.

According to the report, Suggs has been released from jail. The allegations were made, but not many details were released surrounding the Maricopa County incident.

Terrell Suggs won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020

The 41-year-old former edge rusher last played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, winning a Super Bowl with them before retiring. He has not played since then and is now facing legal troubles.

He primarily played for the Ravens but also spent some time with the Arizona Cardinals. Overall, he recorded 139 sacks, seven interceptions and 895 tackles. The embattled defender also won the Defensive Player of the Year once and made the NFL All-Pro team once as well. He had one of the best defensive careers in recent memory.

This is still a developing story. Suggs was local to the Arizona area before the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft, having attended Arizona State University.

He would go on to form one of the most lethal defensive duos in the NFL with Ray Lewis, helping make the Ravens defense a legitimate threat every year. It's unclear what all punishments may be facing Suggs at the moment.

As of now, no public comments have been made surrounding the arrest. He's not an active member of any NFL team, so they won't comment in all likelihood. The same holds true for the NFL, as he retired. Authorities were reached out to by FOX 10, but they haven't yet responded.