Michael Gallup did not take long to find a new team.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that the former Dallas Cowboys receiver was joining the Las Vegas Raiders for one year and $3 million. He will be joining a staked pass-catching corps that also includes Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and tight ends Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, and Harrison Bryant.

The reaction to this signing was divisive:

"Good deal ngl - if he can get back to post-ACL Gallup," one fan hoped.

"How is he still in the league? I can think of some udfa’s id rather have…" another complained.

Looking back at Michael Gallup's career with the Cowboys

Monday's news marks the beginning of an era for Michael Gallup, who, until then, was known as a Cowboy for the first six seasons of his pro career.

Drafted 81st overall in 2018, the former Colorado State Ram was initially expected to lead a trio that also had fellow rookie Cedrick Wilson Jr. and sophomore Noah Brown. However, that changed when the Cowboys traded for then-Oakland Raider Amari Cooper before the deadline.

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

He did find his footing as the team's WR2 in 2019, however, amassing 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. But CeeDee Lamb's arrival in the 2024 NFL Draft demoted him to WR3.

Gallup injured his calf in Week 1 of the 2021 season and did not play again until mid-November. Then, in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, he tore his ACL while scoring a touchdown.

Nevertheless, he agreed to a five-year, $62.5-million extension in the ensuing offseason, during which he also reclaimed the WR2 spot after Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

He made his 2022 debut in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, but it soon became clear that he was not his 2019 self, hitting just 400 yards for the second straight time. He was then released on March 15 of this year.