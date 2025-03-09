The Kansas City Chiefs just took a major hit, without even making a move. The Baltimore Ravens secured their left tackle of the future on Saturday, signing Ronnie Stanley to a three-year, $60 million extension ($44M guaranteed). While this is a huge win for Baltimore, NFL analyst Brett Kollmann believes it’s equally devastating for Kansas City.

Ad

“As good of news as this is for Baltimore, it’s equally terrible news for Kansas City,” Kollmann tweeted on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This offseason, left tackle was Kansas City’s biggest concern. Last year, they cycled through four different players, even relying on All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney in the postseason. With limited draft options and a thin free-agent class, Stanley was the one true hope. But as it turns out, he was never leaving Baltimore.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL insider Albert Breer revealed that three teams – Kansas City, New England Patriots, and Washington Commanders – were in the mix. Two of them reportedly offered up to $24 million annually. But Stanley turned down an extra $12 million to stay with the Ravens, proving he was never really an option for K.C.

Ad

This situation feels eerily similar to 2021, when the Chiefs lost out on Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers. They pivoted to Orlando Brown Jr., but that experiment ended after the 2022 season. Now, they're back in the same frustrating spot.

So, what’s next? The Chiefs might have to settle for lower-tier options like Dan Moore or Cam Robinson. They could take a swing in the draft, but picking near the end of the first round limits their chances of landing a franchise tackle.

Ad

Bottom line: Ronnie Stanley’s extension just made Kansas City’s biggest problem even worse. Now, it’s up to Brett Veach to find a solution before Patrick Mahomes spends next season running for his life.

Two ways the Chiefs can pivot after missing out on Ronnie Stanley

Kansas City just took a tough loss in free agency. With Ronnie Stanley re-signing with Baltimore on a three-year, $60 million deal, the Chiefs’ top option for shoring up their left tackle spot is off the table. Now, they need a backup plan, and fast.

Ad

The left tackle market wasn’t deep to begin with, and Stanley’s deal only makes it worse. The Chiefs could target Dan Moore or Cam Robinson. Moore would be an upgrade, but Robinson might be the best bet.

He’s inconsistent but has flashed high-end potential, though he’ll likely command over $20 million per year. If the Chiefs want a veteran solution, Robinson might be their best shot.

Instead of locking in one high-profile left tackle, the Chiefs could revamp the entire unit. That means upgrading right tackle and the interior to give Mahomes better protection overall.

Ad

Free agents like Drew Dalman or Teven Jenkins could help stabilize things.

Bottom line: missing out on Ronnie Stanley was a huge blow, but Kansas City still has options. The question is: do they go for a short-term fix or make a big move to secure Mahomes' blindside for the long haul? We’ll find out soon enough.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.