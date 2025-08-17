“Terrible organization”: NFL fans react as Browns sign Isaiah Bond 2 days after grand jury clears WR's sexual assault case

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond did not have the ideal start to his NFL journey. Two weeks before the 2025 NFL draft, Bond was taken into custody for an outstanding sexual assault warrant. This incident resulted in him not getting drafted by any team.

However, it looks like Bond will likely fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL. Football analyst Mary Kay Cabot revealed that the wide receiver is expected to fly into Ohio soon and meet with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

According to Sports Illustrated, the franchise will sign the undrafted WR, as the league will likely not take any disciplinary action against him since all of his charges were dropped.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot #Texas WR Isaiah Bond will fly to Cleveland on Saturday night, source tells clevelanddotcom, and will likely be signed by Sunday. No one is expecting #NFL discipline after his charges were dropped.

The news got a mixed reaction from the NFL fans. While some were happy to see Bond receive a second chance, others weren't too pleased with the Browns' move. Check out some of the fan reactions below:

"Browns take anyone terrible organization," stated a fan.

"What are the chances he signs with another team now that the word is out?" asked this fan.

"The Browns will have more probation officers at the games then family members," tweeted a fan.

Check out more fan reactions below:

"The steelers and Ravens players were and are trash. But they win. So if the dude can run the right routes and not drop critical 3rd down or touchdown passes…welcome to Cleveland," stated a fan.

"Why are we always the first/only team to jump on these potential problems. What a joke. Clean house," tweeted a fan.

"Isaiah Bond is a must add. Elite speed. Solid 2.68 YPRR this last year when healthy, better than Golden," wrote this fan.

Isaiah Bond was released soon after his arrest and countersued his accuser for false allegations, stating that whatever happened between them was consensual.

Browns won their second preseason game on Saturday

The Browns are on a roll this offseason. In the preseason opener, the Browns faced off against the Carolina Panthers, where rookie Shedeur Sanders took most snaps as the starting quarterback. Deion Sanders' son helped his side win the game, 30-10.

The Browns kept the momentum going with another win on Saturday. After Sanders could not play as he sustained an injury during practice, Dillon Gabriel got the chance to shine. He did not disappoint as well. The rookie quarterback completed 71% of his passes and helped the Browns defeat the defending Super Bowl champions, 22-13.

