"A terrible situation for everyone involved" - NFL analyst predicts shocking verdict for Deshaun Watson's lawsuits

The Deshaun Watson saga appears to be nearing its end, at least in terms of the NFL investigation. It may prove to be an unsatisfying conclusion for those that were hoping for an indefinite suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women.

The quarterback recently settled 20 out of the 24 civil cases levied against him, however at least one of the other plaintiffs wants their story heard in court. The NFL began an investigation into the allegations over 15 months ago. Due to the constantly changing circumstances of the situation, the investigation is only now reaching its conclusion.

The quarterback seems destined for a suspension from the NFL, however the length of such a suspension is a matter of some debate.

NFL writer Rob Maaddi posted this on the matter:

"I'm also told the NFL, despite insisting on indefinite suspension, wants to avoid the appeals process - source said "a terrible situation for everyone involved" - so league is more likely to abide by Sue Robinson's ruling IF she came back with 6-8 games."

Maaddi also reported that the quarterback's legal team has argued against the NFL's proposed indefinite suspension. An indefinite suspension could be the first step in the process of permanently banning the former Houston Texans star.

Here's how he put it:

"I'm told the NFL inisted on an indefinite suspension while Deshaun Watson's legal team argued there's no basis for that punishment. The hearing will continue on Wednesday in Delaware and Watson is expected to be present for the duration."

The NFL wants to suspend Deshaun Watson for at least a year

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

The theory that the NFL wants an indefinite suspension for the quarterback has recently gained some traction. The suggestion is that the ban would initially be for a minimum of a year, while the NFL continues to investigate further developments in the case. This ties in with the thinking that there will be more women to come forward and file cases against the quarterback.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio was confused as to why the league would allow any information out ahead of any official statements regarding the situation. He thinks the league wants to appeal whatever punishment is imposed by Sue Robinson. Robinson is the arbitrator appointed by the NFL for the disciplinary hearing.

Here's what he said:

"Why would the NFL leak this critical concession? Does it fear that, if Judge Robinson believes the NFL is destined to seize upon an inherently rigged appeal process, she’d be more likely to impose no discipline at all on Watson?"

He continued:

"After all, that’s the only way under the Collective Bargaining Agreement to prevent any appeal, which would then be resolved by the Commissioner."

He concluded:

"It’s hard not to wonder whether it’s all a ruse aimed at getting her to impose some discipline, so that the league could then appeal to the Commissioner, whose employees already have decided that Watson should be suspended for at least a year."

From the sound of it, the league is doing everything in its power to keep the Browns quarterback away from the field for the 2022 season. This would mean they could wait and see if more cases are filed and also examine the testimony of his accusers more closely.

It will be interesting to see what happens next as the situation develops.

