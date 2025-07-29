Terrion Arnold hamstring injury: Lions star drops cryptic tweet on his health after reportedly exiting practice

Terrion Arnold sounded the alarms for the Detroit Lions on Tuesday after leaving practice exit for the second time in less than a week. The second-year cornerback is coming off a decent rookie campaign with the 15-2 Lions, but his body doesn't seem to be in the best shape entering Week 2 of training camp.Lions reporter Colton Pouncy reported Tuesday morning that Arnold left practice early and was being evaluated for a hamstring injury.With many fans wondering what happened to the player, Arnold responded to a tweet from &quot;DetroitSportsPodcast&quot; that said he walked off practice &quot;confidently.&quot; Arnold only used an emoji to quote-tweet the original post.The meaning behind that message remains a mystery, but seeing him react to a post with an optimistic message could be a good sign. On Thursday, Terrion Arnold made the headlines due to an injury scare. He was also forced out of practice due to a strained calf. NFL insider Jordan Schultz explained that the team planned to be &quot;cautious&quot; regarding Arnold's availability.He returned to the field this week and fans are once again worried about his health. Following a 16-game rookie season, Terrion Arnold is set to continue to improve his game on one of the best teams in the NFL. He recorded 60 tackles and one fumble recovery in 2024, earning a 50.4 pass coverage grade and 51.5 overall grade from PFF.The Lions have unfinished business after losing to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs, but they can't afford to lose key pieces, especially this early. Terrion Arnold doesn't mince words when talking about Jared Goff Terrion Arnold hopes to become a leader in the Detroit Lions' locker room. He's learning from his veterans ahead of his second season, and Jared Goff has made a strong impression on him. On Tuesday, during a conversation with FOX 2 Detroit, he lauded Goff for challenging him on the field.&quot;I really like going against JG,&quot; Arnold said. &quot;I'm blessed to have him here and just, him being my quarterback, I feel like God puts certain people in your life to allow you to unlock your true potential. He really pushes me, even if it's like a play I know, backside, isolation, I be like, 'JG I'm strapped.' He be like, 'Ball coming your way' and the ball really do be coming my way.&quot;The Lions have a promising present, but young players such as Arnold give them hope for the future.