  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Terrion Arnold recalls Nick Saban’s ‘rat poison’ comment as Patrick Surtain opens up about Ja’Marr Chase before Broncos Bengals clash

Terrion Arnold recalls Nick Saban’s ‘rat poison’ comment as Patrick Surtain opens up about Ja’Marr Chase before Broncos Bengals clash

By Nishant
Published Sep 25, 2025 15:25 GMT
Patrick Surtain, Terrion Arnold and Ja&rsquo;Marr Chase (Source: Getty)
Patrick Surtain, Terrion Arnold and Ja’Marr Chase (Source: Getty)

Cornerback Patrick Surtain will be up against wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase as the Denver Broncos host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. The following week, Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will face Chase.

Ad

On Thursday, Kay Adams shared a video of a conversation with Surtain and Arnold as they discussed matching up against Chase. Adams asked Surtain why Chase would be “closed on Sundays,” a nod to the corner's reputation for shutting down opposing wideouts.

“Shoot. I think we had our battles years past, but he knows what goes on,” he said.

Arnold quickly jumped in to add context. He referenced former Alabama coach Nick Saban's warning against giving opponents bulletin-board material.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“That’s the thing right there," Arnold explained. "Pat sits up here and is like, ‘Oh yeah, he knows what’s up.’ Next thing you know, we got to take it all the way back. Coach Saban called that rat poison. You go out there and get somebody fueled into a fire. That’s rat poison.”
Ad
Ad

While praising Surtain's professionalism, Arnold also shared his own perspective as a rookie preparing for Chase in the near future.

“My message is that I’m going to watch the film with Pat this week because I play Ja’Marr next week,” Arnold said.

He stressed the importance of consistency and accountability regardless of outcomes.

“It is another thing for us to go out and ball out, have two interceptions, or go out there, give up two touchdowns, but still come up here and reflect it," he said.
Ad
"My coach, he likes to say, he really gave me a different viewpoint: I'm gonna be the the same person regardless. If you give up two touchdowns or have two interceptions, I’m still going to pick my daughter from school. I’ll be the same person regardless ... We can’t get too high or low.”
Ad

Terrion Arnold says Patrick Surtain avoids calls that younger DBs can't

Terrion Arnold suggested that Patrick Surtain benefits from veteran status when it comes to officiating. In the same interview, Arnold explained the difference between young and experienced defensive backs.

“My thoughts are, you know, it being an offensive league, Pat already knows, like just having to earn your stripes, working your way up in the league,” Arnold said. “Some of the stuff us young DBs, we can’t get away with the same things as the vets … Pat ain’t [getting those calls].”

Arnold is in his second season, while Surtain enters his fifth as Denver's defensive anchor.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications