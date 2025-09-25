Terrion Arnold recalls Nick Saban’s ‘rat poison’ comment as Patrick Surtain opens up about Ja’Marr Chase before Broncos Bengals clash

Cornerback Patrick Surtain will be up against wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase as the Denver Broncos host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. The following week, Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will face Chase.On Thursday, Kay Adams shared a video of a conversation with Surtain and Arnold as they discussed matching up against Chase. Adams asked Surtain why Chase would be “closed on Sundays,” a nod to the corner's reputation for shutting down opposing wideouts.“Shoot. I think we had our battles years past, but he knows what goes on,” he said.Arnold quickly jumped in to add context. He referenced former Alabama coach Nick Saban's warning against giving opponents bulletin-board material.“That’s the thing right there,&quot; Arnold explained. &quot;Pat sits up here and is like, ‘Oh yeah, he knows what’s up.’ Next thing you know, we got to take it all the way back. Coach Saban called that rat poison. You go out there and get somebody fueled into a fire. That’s rat poison.”While praising Surtain's professionalism, Arnold also shared his own perspective as a rookie preparing for Chase in the near future.“My message is that I’m going to watch the film with Pat this week because I play Ja’Marr next week,” Arnold said.He stressed the importance of consistency and accountability regardless of outcomes.“It is another thing for us to go out and ball out, have two interceptions, or go out there, give up two touchdowns, but still come up here and reflect it,&quot; he said.&quot;My coach, he likes to say, he really gave me a different viewpoint: I'm gonna be the the same person regardless. If you give up two touchdowns or have two interceptions, I’m still going to pick my daughter from school. I’ll be the same person regardless ... We can’t get too high or low.”Terrion Arnold says Patrick Surtain avoids calls that younger DBs can'tTerrion Arnold suggested that Patrick Surtain benefits from veteran status when it comes to officiating. In the same interview, Arnold explained the difference between young and experienced defensive backs.“My thoughts are, you know, it being an offensive league, Pat already knows, like just having to earn your stripes, working your way up in the league,” Arnold said. “Some of the stuff us young DBs, we can’t get away with the same things as the vets … Pat ain’t [getting those calls].”Arnold is in his second season, while Surtain enters his fifth as Denver's defensive anchor.