Terron Armstead injury: 3 replacements Dolphins should consider

This morning during the first play of 11-on-11 drills with the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead left practice with an injury.

According to Dolphins beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi, Armstead fell to the ground and injured his right leg. After spending several minutes on the ground, Armstead left practice on a cart and didn't put any weight on his leg.

"Dolphins LT Terron Armstead just got taken off on a cart after spending several minutes on the side. Didn’t put any weight on his right leg."

There is no further update on the injury and the severity of it at the moment.

Losing Terron Armstead would be a devastating blow to the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins signed Terron Armstead last off-season to a lucrative five-year, $75 million deal worth up to $87.5 million, with $43.37 million in guaranteed money. In his first season with the Dolphins, Armstead was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career. In his 10-year career, Armstead has played in 110 games while starting 106.

If Armstead misses significant time with his injury, it will be a huge blow to the Dolphins' offensive line. Last season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered three concussions, and losing his best offensive lineman wouldn't be good for him.

Armstead is irreplaceable, but here are three replacements the Miami Dolphins should consider if he misses significant time.

#1 - Eric Fisher

Eric Fisher was the first-overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and played with them until 2020.

Although he was considered a bust early on in his career, he had a breakthrough in his later years, making two Pro Bowls in 2018 and 2020. He spent 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts and then signed with the Miami Dolphins last season.

Although he was inactive for every game last season, he is familiar with the system and could step in right away for an injured Armstead. Fisher has a lot of experience as he's played in 132 career games.

#2 - Mike Remmers

Another veteran left tackle option for the Miami Dolphins is Mike Remmers.

Remmers has played in 11 seasons in the NFL and has been on several different teams. He's started in two Super Bowls and 90 career games while appearing in 96.

Remmers was a member of the New York Jets last season. Although he wouldn't be the Dolphins' long-term solution at left tackle, he could provide services in Armstead's absence.

#3 - Marcus Cannon

Last but not least, former New England Patriots and Houston Texans offensive tackle Marcus Cannon could be an option to replace Armstead.

Cannon has appeared in 124 career games while starting in 77. Cannon, who most recently played for the Patriots, showed talent early on in his career, being named a Second-Team All-Pro during the 2016 season. He's a three-time Super Bowl champion and could provide some veteran leadership in the Miami locker room.

While none of these options comes close to Terron Armstead, they are all viable for now.

Who do you think the Miami Dolphins should replace Terron Armstead with?

