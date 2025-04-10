Terron Armstead reveals Sean Payton wants him to join Broncos staff post-retirement

Terron Armstead announced his retirement last Saturday after 12 seasons of proving himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Now, as he ponders his options, a familiar face has reached out to him.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of "Up & Adams," the one-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler revealed that Sean Payton, his former head coach at the New Orleans Saints, had asked him to join the Denver Broncos' coaching staff:

"He called me yesterday and he wants me to work with him or for him in whatever capacity. So we have to have another conversation. And I told him, Sean, get off my phone."

He expressed excitement at the possibility of imparting his years of experience to the next generation, whether it be that team or elsewhere:

"I'm excited about my future, trying to figure out in what capacity I'll be around the game. But I'm sure I won't take my knowledge and experience and lock it away. I want to use it and share it with others."

Another post-playing avenue that Armstead can take is by joining the media. When asked about the possibility of it happening, he said he was "highly" interested in it - especially when it came to breaking down the underappreciated battles between offensive and defensive linemen:

"I would like to. I want to be able to talk the game... explain and teach what's happening in the trenches to where it's easily digestible."

Terron Armstead believes Tyreek Hill will remain a Dolphin heading into 2025 season

One of the biggest beneficiaries of Terron Armstead's blocking once he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2022 was Tyreek Hill. Thanks to him and Austin Jackson, star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was able to feed the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler over 1,800 yards for two straight seasons, as well as a league-high 13 touchdowns in 2023.

But after a collapse in 2024 that saw them fall out of the playoffs, "Cheetah" has twice alluded to wanting out of the team. In the same interview, the tackle said that he foresaw the wide receiver eventually making amends and continuing to wear aqua and orange in 2025:

"I believe so... I’m sure he’s started that process and put the work in to rebuild the trust of his teammates, the organization, and the city."

He also revealed a conversation that they had after the loss to the New York Jets in the regular-season finale:

“I was completely honest with him, like brutally honest with him. Can’t happen from a leader, someone that’s a figure in this league. It can’t happen. It shouldn’t exist; we shouldn’t even be having this conversation.”

Hill set career-lows in nearly every relevant receiving category since becoming a Dolphin in that same season.

